Peachtree City Police Arrest Flasher After Juveniles Capture Incident on Video

Two juvenile girls who recorded a man exposing himself on a Peachtree City cart path helped police identify and arrest the suspect within 30 minutes, according to authorities.

According to Lt. Brad Milstein, the incident occurred Monday, April 6, at approximately 6:16 p.m. The victims were walking on the multi-use path when they encountered the suspect, who was operating a golf cart.

Police said the man, identified as 23-year-old Jaden Gates, engaged the girls in conversation before escalating his behavior.

“The report indicates that the suspect engaged in inappropriate conduct while speaking with the victims, including placing his hand inside his clothing,” Milstein wrote in an email. “The suspect subsequently exposed himself and continued this behavior in the presence of the victims.”

Quick identification leads to arrest

Officers responded to the call, but the suspect had already left the area. Investigators were able to identify and locate Gates shortly after, taking him into custody within 30 minutes.

Milstein said the victims’ actions played a critical role.

“The victims demonstrated strong situational awareness by obtaining video evidence and documenting key identifying information, which assisted officers in identifying and locating the suspect,” he said. “The golf cart number recorded at the scene played a critical role in confirming the suspect’s identity.”

Police determined that Gates is a resident of Shiloh Mobile Home Park.

Charges include felony counts

Gates has been charged with multiple offenses, including:

Public Indecency (misdemeanor)

Cruelty to Children in the 2nd Degree (two felony counts)

Enticing a Child for Indecent Purposes (two felony counts)

Milstein noted that Gates has a documented history of similar behavior and a known developmental disability, but emphasized that those factors do not lessen the seriousness of the case.

Focus on path safety

The incident took place on Peachtree City’s extensive multi-use path system, which is widely used by residents for recreation and transportation.

“The Peachtree City Police Department remains committed to maintaining the safety and security of all residents, particularly along the city’s multi-use path system,” Milstein said.

The case remains under investigation.