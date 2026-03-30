Asphalt Scam Investigation Ties Arrests to Fayette County Activity

A multi-agency investigation into an alleged asphalt paving scam includes activity in Fayette County, where search warrants were executed and one of the suspects resides.

The operation, carried out March 20, involved the Meriwether County Sheriff’s Office along with the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Coweta County Sheriff’s Office, and the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. Search warrants were served in Brooks in Fayette County, as well as Williamson and Haralson.

Investigators say the case centers on an organized group accused of targeting residents—particularly elderly individuals—with deceptive driveway paving schemes. Victims were allegedly misled into paying for work that was incomplete, substandard, or never performed.

Two men have been arrested, including one from Fayette County.

Peewee Stumpie Lee, 33, of Brooks, and Johnny Ray Lee, 25, of Williamson, each face multiple charges, including exploitation of elderly persons, felony theft by deception, and violations of Georgia’s RICO Act.

Both are being held without bond in the Meriwether County Jail.

Fayette County connection

Authorities say the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office played a role in the coordinated investigation and execution of search warrants tied to the alleged scam.

Investigators are urging Fayette County residents who may have encountered similar paving offers to come forward, noting that additional victims are likely still unidentified.

The suspects are believed to have operated across multiple counties and possibly beyond Georgia, using similar tactics in each location.

How the scam worked

According to investigators, the group allegedly approached homeowners—often through unsolicited, door-to-door contact—offering paving services. In many cases, victims reported being pressured into paying more than originally agreed upon or billed for additional work they did not authorize.

Authorities say suspects sometimes claimed to have leftover materials or offered “today-only” pricing to rush decisions.

The investigation has already uncovered similar transactions in other jurisdictions, and additional charges may follow.

Sheriff credits early tips

Meriwether County Sheriff Chuck Smith said reports from residents helped move the case forward before suspects could relocate.

“We are appreciative of the information that was received from our citizens in the beginning of these offenses,” Smith said. “Many times, it is weeks or months before these type crimes are reported and the offenders have moved onto other locations.”

He added that the investigation reflects ongoing efforts to address organized criminal activity operating across jurisdictions.

More victims may still be out there

Investigators say the suspects may have used the names “Richard Wilson” and “Gary Wilson,” and were reportedly associated with red or yellow Hummer H2 vehicles.

Residents in Fayette County and surrounding areas who experienced incomplete work, unexpected charges, or pressure to pay for unapproved services are encouraged to contact law enforcement.

Fayette County residents can contact local authorities at 770-716-4750.

The investigation remains ongoing, with additional arrests and charges possible.