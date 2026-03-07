Police Chase of Suspected Lululemon Theft Ring Ends in Peachtree City Crash

A high-speed police chase through Peachtree City on Friday morning ended in a crash at Ga. Highway 74 and Crosstown Drive, where two suspects tied to a felony shoplifting investigation were taken into custody.

The incident began around 11:07 a.m. Friday, March 6, when Peachtree City police were notified that two individuals believed to be involved in an organized retail theft operation were inside the Lululemon store at The Avenue Peachtree City, according to Lt. Chris Hyatt of the Peachtree City Police Department.

Police had been alerted by corporate asset protection personnel who reported the suspects were currently committing another shoplifting offense at the store. Officers responded to the area in an attempt to intercept them before they could leave the shopping center.

According to police, the suspects left the parking lot in a Hyundai Tucson, and officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop. Instead, the vehicle fled, triggering a pursuit that traveled from the Clover Reach area near Ga. Highway 74 toward the intersection of Ga. Highway 74 and Crosstown Drive, driving right past police headquarters.

The chase ended when the fleeing vehicle collided with another car at the intersection. Police said the uninvolved driver suffered minor, non-critical injuries.

Witness Lolley Campbell of Senoia was stopped at the intersection at the time after leaving the Peachtree City Aldi with her 10-month-old granddaughter in the back seat.

“I was stopped at the intersection of 74 and Crosstown heading south on 74, one lane out from the left-turn lane and second car back from the light,” Campbell said. “I had seen the police behind me and had stopped short of the car in front of me as I realized what was happening.”

Campbell said the fleeing SUV passed between lanes extremely close to her vehicle before the crash.

“The car — a Tucson — passed in the white lines between me and the turning lane, no more than 12–18 inches from my car. The police car was right behind. The Tucson had to be going 80+. It hit a car crossing 74, may have clipped another as it crossed onto oncoming traffic, hit the median, and rolled. Police came out with guns drawn.”

Police identified the suspects as Evaria Billings, 26, of Atlanta, and Shanteanna Johnson, 27, of Atlanta.

According to Peachtree City police, both suspects were taken into custody after the crash and transported to a hospital to be medically evaluated before being taken to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office, where they are expected to face multiple felony charges.

Johnson was booked into the Fayette County Jail at 5:39 p.m. Friday. As of noon on Saturday, Billings had not yet appeared on the jail manifest, indicating continued hospitalization.

Investigators say the two women are suspected of being responsible for a string of Lululemon thefts across metro Atlanta, including repeated incidents at the Peachtree City store. Police had already been investigating the pair in connection with a prior felony shoplifting case at the same location.

In Georgia, shoplifting becomes a felony when the value of stolen merchandise exceeds $500.

Police said the suspects were found with thousands of dollars in stolen merchandise and cash connected to Friday’s incident. Detectives are continuing to investigate the broader scope of the theft activity.

Campbell said witnessing the chase unfold so close to her vehicle has changed how she views police pursuits.

“My view on chases like this have fundamentally changed after today,” Campbell said. “There are cameras all over. Is there no way that the police could have followed with the cameras? Was it worth the chance of a really bad outcome over a couple thousand dollars of over priced work out wear?”

The investigation remains ongoing.