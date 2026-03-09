From Warehouse to Community: Midwest Food Bank Georgia’s 2025 Impact Powered by Dedicated Volunteers

March 4, 2026 – Peachtree City, GA – Midwest Food Bank Georgia Division is celebrating a powerful season of impact, strengthened by the dedication of volunteers. In 2025 alone, 6,844 volunteers contributed more than 40,000 hours of service.

Because of their service, Midwest Food Bank Georgia accomplished the following in 2025:

• Distributed over $38 million worth of food at no cost to more than 260 nonprofit partners

• Supported disaster response efforts across multiple states

• Strengthened partnerships with churches, schools, and community organizations

• Operated efficiently through a volunteer-driven model that maximizes every donated dollar

“2025 was a year of meaningful growth and measurable impact,” said Volunteer Coordinator Elaine Poitevint. “Our annual volunteer involvement increased from 5,665 to 6,844 individuals. Because of our volunteers, we are able to serve more families, respond quickly in times of crisis, and operate with excellence.”

Volunteers are truly the engine behind the impact at Midwest Food Bank Georgia. Their service allows the organization to operate with exceptional efficiency, helping Midwest Food Bank distribute $30 worth of food for every $1 donated.

While the collective strength of Midwest Food Bank Georgia’s volunteers fuels the mission each day, one individual represents an extraordinary level of commitment through the years:

Terry Beeson – 17,134 Cumulative Volunteer Hours

Terry’s service reflects both commitment and faith in action.

“My favorite T-shirt has ‘Look what God is doing’ on the back. God’s hand is at work here every day, and we volunteers are His hands and feet. He gives us a joyful opportunity to serve Him.”

Terry’s 17,134 cumulative volunteer hours represent years of steady dedication—packing boxes, supporting warehouse operations, and stepping in wherever help is needed. That level of service is equivalent to more than eight years of full-time work, demonstrating the extraordinary commitment that volunteers bring to the mission.

Volunteers like Terry make it possible for Midwest Food Bank Georgia to continue gifting hope through food to families and communities in need.

Individuals, churches, and corporate teams interested in serving are encouraged to learn more about volunteer opportunities by visiting www.midwestfoodbank.org.

How to Get Involved with Midwest Food Bank Georgia

• Volunteer: Help sort, pack, or distribute food at the Midwest Food Bank Georgia warehouse.

• Donate: Every dollar provides $30 worth of food. Give today at: https://midwestfoodbank.org/georgia/donate-georgia

• Share: Spread the word in your workplace, church, or community network.

About Midwest Food Bank

Midwest Food Bank was founded in 2003 on the Kieser family farm in McLean County, Illinois. Partner nonprofit agencies receive food from MFB at no cost. Today, Midwest Food Bank is one of the largest food bank networks in the United States, operating 10 domestic locations serving 29 states, as well as international locations in East Africa and Haiti.

Midwest Food Bank (MFB) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity. As a faith-based organization, its mission is to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition and providing disaster relief. Its vision is to serve those in need with excellence, providing both physical and spiritual nourishment.

About Midwest Food Bank Georgia

Midwest Food Bank Georgia distributes food to more than 260 nonprofit partners at no cost and provides Family Food Boxes for disaster relief nationwide through a partnership with The Salvation Army. Midwest Food Bank has earned Charity Navigator’s highest 4-star rating for 14 consecutive years, holds a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid, is accredited by the Evangelical Council for Financial Accountability, and listed on Forbes Top 100 Charities in America.

For more information about Midwest Food Bank Georgia, visit www.midwestfoodbank.org or contact:

Lisa Ivaska

Community Relations Manager

770-486-1103

[email protected]