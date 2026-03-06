Southern Conservation Trust, Georgia Power Launch Flint Rising Conservation Assistance Fund

SUMMARY: Southern Conservation Trust and Georgia Power announce a $300,000 conservation assistance fund, designed to help Fayette and Coweta County landowners overcome barriers to permanent land conservation and create a lasting positive impact on the local environment.

Photo taken and provided by SCT at SCT’s Sams Lake Bird Sanctuary in Fayette County, Georgia

Southern Conservation Trust, in partnership with Georgia Power, is excited to announce the Flint Rising Conservation Assistance Fund, a community greenspace initiative aimed at expanding permanent conservation opportunities for landowners in Fayette and Coweta counties. Made possible by a $300,000 contribution from Georgia Power, the fund is intended to help local landowners overcome hurdles to permanent conservation at a time when communities are facing increasing pressures from growth and development.

A conservation easement is a voluntary legal agreement that permanently limits certain types of development while keeping land in private ownership. Unlike zoning designations, which can change over time, conservation easements are recorded with the property deed and remain in place in perpetuity. Conservation easements require significant upfront planning, legal review, and associated costs, which can deter even highly motivated landowners.

Southern Conservation Trust (SCT), a Georgia-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit established in 1993, has worked to elevate nature through exceptional stewardship of its land conservation, environmental education, and public access to nature initiatives. Through this experience, SCT has found that for many landowners, the process of permanently protecting their property can feel daunting and overwhelming. Flint Rising was created to meet this long-standing need by helping landowners overcome the obstacles that often prevent conservation from moving forward.

“For years, Southern Conservation Trust has envisioned a program like Flint Rising—one that meets landowners where they are and helps remove the obstacles standing between them and permanent conservation,” said Chris Doane, President & CEO of Southern Conservation Trust. “Georgia Power’s leadership and investment made it possible to turn this vision into reality, and we are proud to partner with them to help protect our community’s natural legacy.”

Land trusts like SCT must carefully select projects due to limited resources, and even properties with strong conservation value may not rank highly enough under traditional selection criteria. The financial, legal, and administrative requirements of permanent conservation can be substantial, including the cost of boundary surveys, title opinions, and insurance commitments, qualified conservation easement appraisals, and more.

Georgia Power’s $300,000 contribution provides the critical seed funding needed to launch this long-envisioned initiative, underscoring SCT’s confidence in the fund’s importance and long-term value. Together, their partnership establishes a strong foundation to expand conservation opportunities in Fayette and Coweta counties, supporting lands that contribute to the health of the Flint and Chattahoochee River watersheds.

“At Georgia Power, we’re committed to building the future of energy for our customers, while also protecting our state’s incredible natural resources for future generations. Our families live and work in the communities we serve – that’s why we’re so passionate about stewardship at the local level. We are proud to partner with Southern Conservation Trust to make it easier for our neighbors to navigate the conservation process throughout Coweta and Fayette counties,” said John Asbell, Georgia Power Area Manager.

SCT is currently developing program criteria, eligibility guidelines, and an application process for the Flint Rising Conservation Assistance Fund. Additional details will be shared publicly later this year. Community members are encouraged to stay tuned for future announcements as this initiative continues to take shape.

About Southern Conservation Trust

Southern Conservation Trust is a Georgia-based land trust dedicated to elevating nature through exceptional stewardship. As a 501(c)(3) public charity, SCT impacts and stewards more than 65,000 acres across the Southeast, including five public nature areas and the Fayette Environmental Education Center in Fayette County. Through land conservation, environmental education, and public access to nature, SCT works to ensure protected lands benefit both people and the environment. Learn more at www.sctlandtrust.org

About Georgia Power

Georgia Power is the largest electric subsidiary of Southern Company (NYSE: SO), America’s premier energy company. Value, Reliability, Customer Service and Stewardship are the cornerstones of the company’s promise to 2.8 million customers in all but four of Georgia’s 159 counties. Committed to delivering clean, safe, reliable and affordable energy, Georgia Power maintains a diverse, innovative generation mix that includes nuclear, coal and natural gas, as well as renewables such as solar, hydroelectric and wind. Georgia Power offers rates below the national average, focuses on delivering world-class service to its customers every day and the company is recognized by J.D. Power as an industry leader in customer satisfaction. To learn more about Georgia Power’s environmental commitment, visit www.georgiapower.com/environment.