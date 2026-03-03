Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation Awards $100,000 Grant to Coweta Samaritan Clinic

The Coweta Samaritan Clinic is honored to announce it has been awarded a $100,000 grant from the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation to support the Clinic’s medical and dental programs serving uninsured adults in Coweta County.

This generous investment will directly strengthen the Clinic’s ability to provide high quality, compassionate healthcare in a faith-based environment to individuals who would otherwise have limited or no access to care. The grant will support core medical and dental services, ensuring patients continue to receive comprehensive, coordinated care close to home.

“We are deeply grateful to the Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation for their continued partnership and longstanding support of our mission,” said Kelly Hines, Executive Director of Coweta Samaritan Clinic. “It is truly an honor to be entrusted with this award. Their faithful investment in our work allows us to expand access to care and impact the lives of the patients we are privileged to serve each day.”

The Georgia Baptist Health Care Ministry Foundation holds charitable assets from which funds are expended in the form of grants supporting healthcare needs that benefit organizations and individuals throughout Georgia. In 2026 alone, the Foundation awarded more than $9.2 million in grants to 84 organizations, strategically investing in programs that address critical community healthcare needs.

Rooted in a ministry of healing that began more than 100 years ago with the Tabernacle Baptist Infirmary in Atlanta, GBHCMF remains committed to Christian service, compassionate care, and strengthening the health of communities across the state.

At Coweta Samaritan Clinic, this support translates into tangible outcomes. The Clinic serves more than 500 uninsured adults annually through nearly 4,000 onsite visits, not including specialty care provided through volunteer offices in the community. By removing financial barriers to care, the Clinic helps patients manage chronic disease, access dental treatment, secure medications, and improve overall health and stability.

“This grant represents more than funding,” Hines added. “It represents shared values, shared mission, and a shared commitment to ensuring that every person is treated with dignity, compassion, and excellence.”

For more information about the Coweta Samaritan Clinic, visit www.csccares.org