Clothes Less Traveled Thrift Shop Begins Accepting Clothing Donations in Newnan

Newnan, Georgia — Clothes Less Traveled Nonprofit Thrift Shop is running a month-long trial to test clothing donation acceptance at its Newnan location. This trial comes in response to public demand to offer donation drop-offs in the area.

Throughout March, clothing donations will be accepted at the Newnan store on:

Tuesdays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Thursdays from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

Every other Saturday from 10:00 AM – 2:00 PM

The test is designed to evaluate storage constraints and donation volume. At the conclusion of the trial period, leadership will assess whether ongoing donation acceptance at the Newnan location is sustainable.

CLT leadership emphasized the mission-driven importance of donor participation.

“We’re excited about the new change. Our donors are the true heroes that drive our mission. Their gently used clothing donations turn into grant revenues that support nonprofit organizations doing amazing work throughout our community. It is such a powerful partnership!” Alain Bulambo, CLT Newnan store manager.

Revenue generated from donated goods directly funds grants distributed to more than 60 nonprofit organizations serving throughout Coweta and Fayette Counties.

About CLT Nonprofit Thrift Shop

Founded in 1997, Clothes Less Traveled Nonprofit Thrift Shops sell donated goods to support local charities, award scholarships to volunteers, and provide free clothing and home essentials to those in need. The organization serves Fayette and Coweta Counties through retail, volunteer engagement, and community partnerships.

For more information, visit clotheslesstraveled.org or follow the organization on social media for updates.