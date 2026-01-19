Hoshizaki America Inc. partners with the Salvation Army in “Doing the Most Good”

December is a difficult month for all non-profit organizations. The local Salvation Army Newnan Center is no exception. Starting in late November the largest fund raising is done through the national and local Red Kettle Campaign. Volunteer bell ringers were out at many of the Coweta County food and retail stores. Adoptions through the Angel Tree 2025 program also kicked off. Further, December is also another busy time for the food pantry.

Hoshizaki America with plants in Peachtree City and Griffin went all in with their support of the December Salvation Army programs.

Beginning with the “Fill the Pantry” food partnership Hoshizaki employees collected over 1100 pounds of perishable goods for the pantry filling and overflowing 3 of the blue donation barrels. The food donations helped ensure that the Newnan Center could meet the needs of those requiring a little help with holiday meal preparation.

On the heels of the food drive, Hoshizaki employees volunteered to adopt and fill the needs of 37 Angel Tree children with bundles of toys, clothes and sporting goods. Hoshizaki along with other local individuals and businesses helped to satisfy the needs of over 170 family requests totaling 435 children.

Citing Hoshizaki’s truly giving heart, they made an additional cash donation of over $2800.00 to the Newnan Center. Accepting the check from Hoshizaki America President Allan Dziwoki is Mike Ferrante, Newnan Advisory Board Chairman who remarked, “Hoshizaki really stepped up this year to make Christmas a truly meaningful holiday to the many recipients of the good will of the Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army Newnan Center is located at 670 Jefferson Street Ext., Newnan, GA. Thrift store and donation center hours are 9-5 PM Monday-Saturday. The food pantry is open 9-12 noon, Tuesday and Thursday. For other assistance call: 770-251-8181.