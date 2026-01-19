Hoshizaki America Inc. partners with the Salvation Army in “Doing the Most Good”

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 311 | Comments 0

Hoshizaki America Inc. partners with the Salvation Army in “Doing the Most Good”

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 311 | Comments 0

December is a difficult month for all non-profit organizations. The local Salvation Army Newnan Center is no exception. Starting in late November the largest fund raising is done through the national and local Red Kettle Campaign. Volunteer bell ringers were out at many of the Coweta County food and retail stores.  Adoptions through the Angel Tree 2025 program also kicked off.  Further, December is also another busy time for the food pantry.

Hoshizaki America with plants in Peachtree City and Griffin went all in with their support of the December Salvation Army programs.

Beginning with the “Fill the Pantry” food partnership Hoshizaki employees collected over 1100 pounds of perishable goods for the pantry filling and overflowing 3 of the blue donation barrels. The food donations helped ensure that the Newnan Center could meet the needs of those requiring a little help with holiday meal preparation. 

On the heels of the food drive, Hoshizaki employees volunteered to adopt and fill the needs of 37 Angel Tree children with bundles of toys, clothes and sporting goods. Hoshizaki along with other local individuals and businesses helped to satisfy the needs of over 170 family requests totaling 435 children.

Citing Hoshizaki’s truly giving heart, they made an additional cash donation of over $2800.00 to the Newnan Center. Accepting the check from Hoshizaki America President Allan Dziwoki is Mike Ferrante, Newnan Advisory Board Chairman who remarked, “Hoshizaki really stepped up this year to make Christmas a truly meaningful   holiday to the many recipients of the good will of the Salvation Army.”

The Salvation Army Newnan Center is located at 670 Jefferson Street Ext., Newnan, GA. Thrift store and donation center hours are 9-5 PM Monday-Saturday. The food pantry is open 9-12 noon, Tuesday and Thursday. For other assistance call: 770-251-8181.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Help us keep local news free and our communities informed.

We’re committed to providing trustworthy, independent coverage of Fayette County, west Coweta, and the people and decisions shaping our shared future.

DONATE NOW

We’re a for-profit organization, so contributions aren’t tax-deductible—but they’re deeply appreciated.

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Business

By The Citizen January 11, 2026

Fayette Chamber Launches 2026 Non-Profit Network...
Fayette Chamber Launches 2026 Non-Profit Network...

Business

By The Citizen January 9, 2026

Clothes Less Traveled’s Newnan Thrift Shop Intro...
Clothes Less Traveled’s Newnan Thrift Shop Intro...

Business

By Ellie White-Stevens January 5, 2026

Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. Announces New O...
Yamaha Motor Manufacturing Corp. Announces New O...

Business

By Ellie White-Stevens December 19, 2025

Mary Bodnar Named Business Woman of the Year; BW...
Mary Bodnar Named Business Woman of the Year; BW...

Business

By The Citizen December 10, 2025

Huber Awards $25,000 Impact Your Community Fundi...
Huber Awards $25,000 Impact Your Community Fundi...

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top