Fayette Chamber Launches 2026 Non-Profit Network with Meet & Greet

The Fayette Chamber of Commerce will kick off its 2026 Non-Profit Network program with a Non-Profit Network Meet & Greet on January 22, 2026, from 1:00–2:30 PM, inviting nonprofit organizations from across Fayette County to connect, collaborate, and help shape the year ahead.

The Meet & Greet is designed as an interactive gathering where local nonprofits can introduce their missions, build peer relationships, and participate in breakout discussions focused on identifying shared challenges and opportunities facing the sector in 2026. In addition, attendees will learn about Chamber member benefits, programs, and resources available to support nonprofit leaders, staff, and volunteers. The event is free and open to all nonprofit organizations serving Fayette County.

“This event is about bringing nonprofit leaders together early in the year to listen, learn, and co-create,” said Carrie Giunta, Chamber Events Manager. “The Non-Profit Network is strongest when it reflects the real needs of our organizations. The Meet & Greet not only helps nonprofits connect with one another, but also introduces them to Chamber programs and benefits designed to strengthen their impact.”

The 2026 Non-Profit Network will be coordinated by a cross-sector leadership team representing diverse areas of nonprofit and community engagement, including Bren Briggs, Founder of the Eden Project; Caroline Creel, Chief Visionary at Faithful Endeavors; Mike Conaway, Executive Director at Healing Bridge; Paige Cotchett, Director of Community Relations at Piedmont Fayette Hospital; and Chris Madrid, Principal of Iberian Consulting. Together, the coordinators will help guide the Network’s 2026 programming and ensure it reflects the shared priorities and real-world challenges facing Fayette County nonprofits.

During the program, participating nonprofits will have the opportunity to:

Share a brief overview of their organization and mission.

Network with fellow nonprofit leaders and potential collaborators.

Meet Non-Profit Network leaders.

Participate in breakout sessions to propose topics and priorities for the 2026 Non-Profit Network.

Learn about Fayette Chamber member benefits, programs, and resources available to support nonprofit success.

The Meet & Greet serves as the official launch of the Chamber’s 2026 Non-Profit Network, which will continue throughout the year with programming focused on leadership development, collaboration, capacity-building, and practical tools for nonprofit organizations.

Event Details:

Date: January 22, 2026

Time: 1:00–2:30 PM

Cost: No cost to attend

Registration:

https://fayettecountychamber.chambermaster.com/eventregistration/register/13395

Nonprofit leaders, staff, and volunteers are encouraged to attend and help shape a collaborative, responsive Non-Profit Network for the year ahead.

For more information or to register, visit the chamber website https://www.fayettechamber.org/