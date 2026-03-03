Phil Crane Announces Candidacy for Fayette County Commission District 3

Next Generation Conservative Republican Steps Forward to Protect Fayette’s Future

Dr. Phil Crane today announced his candidacy for Fayette County Commission District 3, pledging to bring steady, common-sense leadership and a new generation of conservative representation to Fayette County.

Born and raised in Peachtree City, Phil has called this community home for most of his life. A small business owner and current member of the Fayette County Board of Health, Phil said his decision to run comes from a deep commitment to protecting the county he now calls home, not just as a resident, but as a husband and father.

“Fayette County gave me the opportunity to grow up in safe neighborhoods, attend strong schools, and build a business,” Phil said. “Now it is my turn to step up and protect that same opportunity for the next generation.”

Phil and his wife Gillian own and operate a local chiropractic practice in Peachtree City. As chiropractors and small business owners, they understand firsthand the pressures facing families, employers, and working professionals. Their experience running a healthcare practice has reinforced Phil’s belief that government should be efficient, transparent, and financially responsible.

Phil has served on multiple local nonprofit boards supporting families, veterans, and individuals facing hardship. He also previously served on a SPLOST advisory group responsible for reviewing and recommending capital projects to elected officials. He currently serves on the Fayette County Board of Health, working alongside community leaders to ensure responsible oversight and practical solutions that protect the well-being of the county.

On November 7, 2025, Phil and Gillian welcomed their son, Philip. Phil says becoming a father has sharpened his focus on the long-term future of Fayette County.

“When you hold your child for the first time, you think about the kind of area he will grow up in,” Phil said. “My son deserves the same safe, well-managed, opportunity-rich Fayette County that I was blessed to experience.”

Running as a conservative Republican, Phil outlined several clear priorities for his campaign.

Phil opposes expanding MARTA into Fayette County.

“MARTA expansion simply does not make sense for Fayette County,” Phil said. “It would commit taxpayers to long-term obligations while changing the character of our community. We can address transportation concerns without surrendering local control.”

Phil is also drawing a firm line on the global data center craze.

“Three major data centers in Fayette County is saturation,” Phil said. “Our community should not continue approving projects that strain power infrastructure, impact property owners, and permanently change the character of our county. I will say no to additional data center campuses.”

At the same time, Phil believes the revenue already generated from existing data centers should directly benefit homeowners.

“I support lowering property taxes by incrementally increasing the homestead exemption using revenue generated from the data centers already operating here,” Phil said. “If we are going to host large industrial projects, our residents should see real tax relief.”

Phil also supports collaboration between the county, municipalities, and the school system to bring increased vocational and technical opportunities to Fayette County, creating local pathways in trades, healthcare, technology, and public safety careers. By building a homegrown workforce that takes pride in serving its own community, we can strengthen local industry and keep revenue here at home instead of sending it to Atlanta-based trade companies.

Public safety remains central to his platform. Phil has pledged full support for the Sheriff’s Office, Marshal’s Office, firefighters, and emergency personnel, including competitive compensation and the resources needed to keep crime low and neighborhoods safe.

“Fayette County works because we have strong leadership, engaged citizens, and a commitment to common sense governance,” Phil said. “I am running to keep this county safe, financially responsible, and focused on families.”For more information, visit www.Vote4Crane.com or contact [email protected]