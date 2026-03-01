Women’s History Month Spotlight: Mayor Kim Learnard Leads with Purpose

Every March, Women’s History Month invites us to celebrate the women who shape our past, present, and future. We remember suffragists who marched for the right to vote, lawmakers who claimed their voices in rooms that once excluded them, and pioneers who stepped into professions that had yet to welcome women. History is not only written in textbooks. It unfolds in the daily work of women leading today, in classrooms, city halls, and community initiatives.

In Peachtree City, that story is alive in Mayor Kim Learnard, whose vision, practicality, and commitment to connection are quietly transforming the city. Her leadership shows that meaningful change begins with listening, collaborating, and stepping forward where it matters most.

Mayor Learnard did not plan a political career from a young age. She began as an electrical engineer in manufacturing, then moved into technical training, earned a master’s in education, and led initiatives within Georgia’s technical college system. Her work focused on connecting students with opportunities and building bridges between education, business, and community.

Her path into public service began close to home. Concerned about preserving green space and protecting local creeks, she attended city meetings and asked questions. Advocacy led to the realization that she could serve her community in a larger way. In 2009, she ran for City Council and served two four-year terms before stepping down due to term limits. In 2021, she ran for mayor and won, becoming the second woman in Peachtree City’s history to hold the office.

Today, the city council is majority female for the first time. For generations, women entered public life gradually, often starting with volunteer or advocacy roles before taking office. Now, young girls walking into City Hall see women leading discussions on budgets, public safety, infrastructure, and regional partnerships. Leadership feels visible and attainable.

When asked which accomplishment matters most, Mayor Learnard does not cite a single project. She highlights relationships. From the start of her term in 2022, she prioritized collaboration with neighboring cities, county officials, the school system, and local civic and environmental organizations. Regular meetings with other Fayette County mayors strengthened communication and streamlined major countywide decisions that will shape the next decade.

Those relationships brought tangible results. Through collaboration with the Fayette County Board of Education, Peachtree City expanded its school resource officer program so that every elementary school now has a dedicated officer. Students benefit from consistent presence and connection instead of rotating officers.

Communication is another foundation of her leadership. Residents wanted clearer updates on city initiatives. In response, Mayor Learnard strengthened communications, expanded the city’s digital presence, and launched a weekly newsletter. Updates on public safety, city projects, and community events now reach residents regularly, helping them engage with their community.

Georgia’s municipal elections are nonpartisan, focusing leaders on shared goals rather than party labels. As Mayor Learnard explains, communities across the spectrum want safe neighborhoods, strong schools, thriving businesses, accessible recreation, and green spaces. Her leadership demonstrates that practical solutions and respectful collaboration can bring people together.

Now in her final term, she speaks with clarity and focuses on long-term stewardship. Her decisions consider families, students, small business owners, longtime residents, and newcomers alike.

Reflecting in her 2026 State of the City, she said:

“How we conduct ourselves matters. Civility matters. Trust matters. My goal is to lead a City Council that works as a cohesive, honorable team, always putting Peachtree City first. With our amazing staff and this year’s energized leadership, we will move forward together, focusing on families, mobility, recreation, community gathering, and a strong sense of place, unity, and community pride for generations to come.”

Her words capture the essence of leadership rooted in collaboration, seeing past differences, working across perspectives, and prioritizing a thriving, safe community for all.

Women’s History Month reminds us that leadership does not always begin with a grand plan. It can start simply by noticing a need, serving others, building connections, and having the courage to work alongside others toward a stronger, more vibrant community.