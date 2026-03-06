Peachtree City Leaders Highlight $400M+ in Private Investment at Economic Summit

Peachtree City officials detailed more than $400 million in recent private investment, workforce partnerships, and infrastructure initiatives during the Fayette Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Summit on February 12.

Mayor Kim Learnard opened the presentation by emphasizing that the city’s growth has been deliberate.

“Every single one of these industry expansions is the result of an intentional collaboration among the industries, among local and state officials, among Peachtree City staff in terms of planning and zoning, among our airports, certainly the Fayette County Development Authority, and nine times out of 10 our institutions of higher education,” Learnard said.

Workforce pipeline tied to industry demand

Learnard said employers consistently point to one priority.

“The number one demand is a trained and ready workforce,” she said.

At the Center of Innovation — located at the former Booth Middle School site — Clayton State University and Southern Crescent Technical College have expanded programming to meet that need. Clayton State is introducing cybersecurity offerings and developing a computer engineering major in response to local industry demand.

Southern Crescent Technical College has launched industry-specific programs, including a nursing bridge program that allows students to complete a two-year degree locally and transition seamlessly into a four-year program.

“Nursing students in Peachtree City can get their two year degree and smooth into the next two years of their four year program without losing any credits or any momentum,” Learnard said.

She also highlighted new aviation mechanic classes designed to serve the region’s aviation industry and airline partners.

Major manufacturing expansions

City Manager Justin Strickland outlined significant industrial growth across the city over the past two to three years.

Gerresheimer is investing $176 million and adding 200 jobs, including an 86,000-square-foot addition to its existing campus and plans for up to 444,000 square feet of additional manufacturing and office space on Naeco Way.

SWI is constructing a new 28,000-square-foot manufacturing facility nearby.

Aventure Aviation has completed an approximately 106,000-square-foot warehouse expansion that includes 62,000 square feet of office space, representing an $11 million investment.

Hoshizaki has expanded with a 120,000-square-foot warehouse facility and a $30 million investment.

CertainTeed completed a 65,000-square-foot manufacturing expansion and equipment upgrades designed to double its output, representing a $100 million investment and approximately 27 new jobs.

Osmose Utilities also added a 120,000-square-foot warehouse facility along Highway 74.

“We are very grateful for their investment into Peachtree City,” Strickland said.

Retail, recreation, and hospitality growth

On the commercial side, Trader Joe’s opened October 27 at The Avenue and is averaging approximately 777 customers per day, according to Strickland.

Indoor recreation has expanded with Let’s Go Pickleball opening 21 indoor courts and Ace Pickleball opening 14 courts. The city is also constructing 18 outdoor pickleball courts expected to open this spring.

Altitude Trampoline Park will occupy 50,000 square feet in the former Kmart building.

A new 10.9-acre mixed-use development planned along Highway 54 East will include approximately 50,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space and 40,000 square feet of medical and lifestyle offices, with open space, patio dining, and golf cart connectivity.

The Residence Inn at 400 World Drive added 119 extended-stay rooms, pushing Peachtree City’s total hotel inventory above 1,000 rooms.

Falcon Field is also moving forward with plans for a traffic control tower.

Built out, but planning ahead

Strickland said Peachtree City is evaluating future growth options through an annexation study.

“If you know Peachtree City, live in Peachtree City, we’re built out. We’re done,” he said.

Infrastructure improvements include a dual left-turn lane at Huddleston Road and Highway 54, sewer and roadway upgrades, stormwater improvements, and expanded path connections for safer pedestrian and golf cart travel.

Residential vs. commercial tax impact

Strickland also shared fiscal analysis comparing residential and commercial tax impacts.

“In Peachtree City, our residential cost to us every dollar we make in taxes, we spend $1.04 on expenses,” he said.

By contrast, commercial and industrial properties generate more in tax revenue than they require in city services.

“There’s more going on in Peachtree City than what I just said,” Strickland said. “We’re very excited about the future of Peachtree City and where we’re going.”The Citizen has now reported on economic updates from Tyrone, Fayetteville, and Peachtree City. Coverage will conclude next week with Brooks as part of our ongoing reporting from the February 12 Fayette Chamber of Commerce Economic Development Summit.