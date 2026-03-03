Youth First: A Community Exchange on Behavioral Health

Fayette FACTOR, Inc. sponsored and hosted the Fayette Youth Behavioral Health Alliance (FYBHA) powerful and well-attended community forum, “Youth First: A Community Exchange on Behavioral Health,” bringing together approximately 80 leaders and stakeholders from across Fayette County.

The event welcomed a diverse group of participants—including educators, healthcare providers, faith leaders, business professionals, elected officials, law enforcement, parents, and youth—demonstrating a strong, united commitment to addressing the behavioral health needs of young people in the community. Data about Fayette County students spoke to the increase over the past five years in Stress, Anxiety, Depression, Self-Harm, Suicide Ideation, and Suicide Completions. A major data point shared is the increase in behavioral health issues among middle school youth.

The forum marked the completion of Phase one of eight months of work of the FYBHA which focused on building awareness, gathering data, and fostering collaboration, and resource development to support long-term, county-wide behavioral health strategies.

A powerful highlight was hearing directly from high school students, including an outstanding presentation by Leif Martin of Starr’s Mill High School, founder of the National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) Club at her school. She shared real perspectives from her peers. Their work provided an authentic and compelling look into the daily realities facing youth in Fayette County. Leif identified key stressors among her peers, including academic pressure, college applications, time management challenges, and the complexities of friendships and relationships. They also shared that students cope best when they have multiple strategies available – such as talking with trusted individuals, avoiding isolation, and engaging in supportive practices like “body doubling.”

Importantly, Leif emphasized what young people want adults to better understand: that youth are deeply impacted by world events and navigate a complex relationship with social media. While it offers connection and idea-sharing, it can also contribute to anxiety and exposure to harmful influences. There is the need for places where youth feel safe, supported, and have access to trusted adults and mental health resources, including school-based therapists and counseling support. Leif’s thoughtful preparation and confident presentation made a lasting impact, and their contributions were widely appreciated by attendees.

Throughout the event, participants engaged in meaningful discussions grounded in local data and youth perspectives. Key insights highlighted the growing urgency of youth mental health challenges, including increasing levels of stress and emotional distress beginning as early as middle school. Attendees collaborated in discussion groups to identify solutions, with a strong emphasis on creating safe spaces for youth, expanding access to counseling and school-based supports, strengthening family engagement, and mobilizing mentors and trusted adults. The event also introduced a new community resource directory designed to help families and schools quickly access essential services, further reinforcing the Alliance’s commitment to practical, actionable support.

A special acknowledgment is extended to “The Green Team,” members of the Fayette Chamber of Commerce Leadership Fayette Class of 2026 group for their leadership and dedication in supporting and working with Fayette FACTOR’s Fayette Youth Behavioral Health Alliance to help sponsor and host the event. Their exceptional leadership, planning, and hands-on contributions were instrumental in making the event a success.

The Alliance also extends sincere gratitude to the Peachtree City Midtown Chick-fil-A location, owned and operated by Mr. Kevin Watts, for generously sponsoring lunch, helping to create a welcoming environment for all attendees.

In the Call to Action at the end, the question was asked, “If we do nothing as a community what will happen to our youth in the future?” The answers were very sobering. Attendees completed a form that asked what they were willing to do. Some want to join the Alliance, help develop the strategies for Phase 2, help to develop resources, share information, and stay informed.

With strong community engagement and momentum established, the Fayette Youth Behavioral Health Alliance now looks ahead to Phase Two—focused on building capacity, strengthening partnerships, and implementing coordinated, sustainable solutions. The success of this event underscores a shared community commitment to ensure that every young person is supported, heard, and equipped to not only thrive, but flourish.