McIntosh Hall of Fame announces new class

The McIntosh High School Sports and Distinguished Alumni Hall of Fame has announced their newest inductees: Distinguished Alumna Ashley Dixon Santelli, and Athletes Davis Fraker and Salomon Lorenzano.

Ashley Dixon Santelli (MHS Class of 2009) is an award-winning Mezzo-soprano who has performed with opera companies around the country and internationally. She was the Grand Finals winner of the nation’s most prestigious vocal competition, the Metropolitan Opera National Council Auditions.

Davis Fraker (MHS Class of 2010) was back-to-back individual State Champion in shot put and discus, setting records in both his junior and senior years. High School National Shot Put Champion and All-American.

Salomon Lorenzano (Class of 2013) was a State Champion and the Gatorade Georgia Boys Soccer Player of the Year as a senior. High School All-American.

The Hall of Fame event is typically in the fall, however this school year it is being held Saturday, March 7, 2026 at 7-8 p.m. in the MHS Auditorium, immediately following the unveiling of the new Hall of Fame Digital Display in the new auxiliary gym. The induction ceremony and Digital Display unveiling are both free and open to the public.For more information, email: [email protected] or text: 404-667-8906