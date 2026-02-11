Award-winning author talks with young writers

Award-winning author Tiffany D. Jackson shared insights with aspiring writers from around the county with a virtual visit.

Jackson, a New York Times bestselling author, spoke with students from Fayette County High, McIntosh, Sandy Creek, and Whitewater High. She took questions and shared tips, like reading the work of other writers.

Jackson urged them to get out of their comfort zone with some method writing. She advised them to put themselves in their characters’ shoes and visit their settings.

“Get your gears moving,” she said.For more information on Jackson and her books, go to writeinbk.com.