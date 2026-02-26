Athletes of the Week – February 23, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.



This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School Anzley Adams

Riflery



Anzley’s a junior and third-year shooter, was vital to last year’s state championship team, earned national distinction as a sophomore, and is a key leader in ROTC with extensive community service hours.

Fayette County High School Axel Rodriguez-Mesa

Soccer



Playing in the midfield, Axel played 80 minutes, controlling the tempo of the game and seamlessly transitioning from defense to attack. His vision and passing skills generated multiple quality scoring opportunities for the team. His aggressive playmaking paid off, creating several attacking opportunities against Locust Grove. His ability to dictate play was a key factor in our offensive success.

Starr’s Mill High School Devin Edwards

Track



Devin has had a great start to the season, working hard at practice everyday. He continues to get better and better as the season goes on.

Trinity Christian School Blake Dowler

Lacrosse



Blake’s dedication to the game and hustle on the field are the reasons he was chosen for Athlete of the Week. He is a leader on defense and a force to be reckoned by. His focus on perfecting the craft of lacrosse and encouraging others to do it has made him a leader on our team.