Athletes of the Week – February 2, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.



This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School Deonta McIntosh

Wrestling



Deonta, a senior wrestling captain, has spent four years in the program, attended the GHSA Leadership Conference, and earned 132 career wins—and counting.

Fayette County High School Zanae Williams

Lacrosse



The girls Lacrosse Athlete of the Week is Zanae Williams. Zae has been an incredible pre-season asset to the girls lacrosse team through her recruiting efforts, her advertising videos for our Daily ROAR, and creating forms for parent/athlete meetings. The team appreciates her constant encouragement and enthusiasm as team manager as we get our season underway. She simply makes our girls lacrosse better!

McIntosh High School Noah Breakstone

Lacrosse



“Noah is an outstanding lacrosse athlete who continues to set the standard both on and off the field. As a first-year starter last season, Noah earned All-State honors while finishing second on the team in total points, including goals and assists – an impressive accomplishment that reflects his competitiveness, skill, and lacrosse IQ. Now a junior, Noah has taken on an even greater leadership role as a team captain, leading by example through his work ethic, toughness, and commitment to team success. In addition to his athletic achievements, Noah maintains a high-quality GPA and consistently represents our program with class, character, and maturity. He is a high-level student-athlete and an even better young man.” – Coach Smith

Starr’s Mill High School Anna McFaddin

Lacrosse



Anna has been a leader on the varsity team since her freshman year. She leads the team over the past four years in draws taken and draws won and had 39 goals for the Panthers last season. She also helped lead numerous workouts and player-led practices in the fall to prepare for this season.

Trinity Christian School Sebastian Larin

Soccer



I want to recognize Sebastian Larin for his hard work and willingness to step up and take on a new role in the team. Sebastian has led by example through all our conditioning setting the tone of what is expected from our soccer team. He has also stepped up his role as a spoken leader of our team. I have seen Sebastian be encouraging and supportive of the younger players. He is more driven this year and has been a leader on the field. He cares deeply for those around him and is going to help us take Trinity soccer to another level.