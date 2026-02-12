Athletes of the Week – February 9, 2026

Athletes of the Week – February 9, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School

Kylee Rozier
Basketball

Kylee’s a relentless, coachable competitor whose passion fuels performance and an unwavering work ethic. She elevates her teammates and sets the standard on the court daily.

Fayette County High School

Alysandra Meyer
Soccer

Alysandra is our returning captain and four year starter on defense for the team. On the field she does not back down from a tackle. She is our enforcer. She helps to command our back line and helps to keep the rest of the team organized

McIntosh High School

Tyler Harkins
Soccer

“Tyler Harkins is a senior goalkeeper who not only makes big plays, but brings out the best in everyone around him. His leadership and commitment have been invaluable to our team.” – Coach Colvin

Starr’s Mill High School

Emmy Pacetti
Track

Emmy had an incredible season during cross country and it has immediately paid off in track. Her hard work and dedication are on display everyday!

Trinity Christian School

Kendra McCord
Soccer

Kendra has demonstrated a strong presence early on, both within the goalkeeper group and in her positional role during our first few practices.

Whitewater High School

Dalton Smith
Bass Fishing

Dalton Smith has been a huge asset to the Whitewater fishing team. His dedication, hard work, and sportsmanship make him a true leader and inspiration to his peers.

