Athletes of the Week – March 9, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School Connor Hasley

Swim A dedicated athlete with a stellar attitude, Connor consistently puts his team first. He is a respectful leader who gives his absolute best in the pool and the classroom.

Fayette County High School Aaron Arellano

Baseball 2 starts on the mound, 2 wins, .375 batting average, a great athlete.

McIntosh High School Andrew Deng

Tennis “Andrew Deng is truly one in a million. Anyone fortunate enough to have their path cross with him will be better for it. His academic excellence and leadership through action, not words, set him apart, and when he speaks people listen. He does not simply meet the standard of a student athlete. He is the standard.” – Coach Roberts

Starr’s Mill High School Logan Thompson

Tennis When Logan Thompson is on the tennis court, you know it. He brings a level of dedication and intensity to every point that is hard to match. Logan’s presence is equally impactful off the courts, offering words of encouragement and motivation to his teammates in challenging moments and celebrating their hard-earned victories.

Trinity Christian School Katie Seitz

Gymnastics Katie has been an invaluable leader for our team both on and off the floor. She took the initiative to design and organize the ordering of our new team uniforms, putting in countless hours to make sure everything was just right for the program. Beyond that, Katie consistently encourages and supports her teammates, setting the tone for a positive and hardworking team culture. Her leadership, dedication, and excellence as a gymnast make her a truly deserving choice for Athlete of the Week.