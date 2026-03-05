Athletes of the Week – March 2, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School Jada Keyton

Basketball Cheer Jada is the epitome of what it means to be a “Student Athlete.” She leads the JV team with passion and compassion and is stellar in the classroom.

Fayette County High School (reporting 2 this week) Kerri Carter

Tennis Kerri is a second-year starter who consistently demonstrates a strong work ethic in every area of her life. She works just as hard in the classroom and with the marching band as she does on the tennis court. Though she may be quiet, she is incredibly determined and resilient. Kerri never gives up, and she continually encourages her teammates to improve—striving to be one percent better each day than they were the day before. She is a true inspiration and a positive role model, and we are fortunate to have her on our team.

Jaxson Watkins Baseball Hitting .471, batting leadoff scored 6 runs. Great on defense.

McIntosh High School Spencer Singler

Soccer “Spencer Singler sets the tone in the midfield for our team. He is an honest, hardworking player who leads by example every day. His effort, consistency, and love for the team make him a crucial member of our team.” — Coach Colvin

Starr’s Mill High School Chloe Bearden

Tennis Senior tennis player Chloe Bearden’s dedication to excellence is evident in all she does. On the courts, Chloe brings tenacity and grit to every match. Off the courts, she forges those all-important connections that make a team work. With Chloe on our team, we’re all winners.