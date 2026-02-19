Athletes of the Week – February 16, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.



Due to winter break, only one school submitted an Athlete of the Week. We are proud to spotlight this outstanding student-athlete:

Trinity Christian School Adalyn Carper

Lacrosse



Adalyn Carper has had a strong preseason in her second year of lacrosse at TCS. Adalyn has garnered captain honors and had a strong showing against Northgate this week. Known primarily for her strong defense, she is also our leading scorer after week 1 of the season.