Athletes of the Week – February 16, 2026

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 1013 | Comments 0

Athletes of the Week – February 16, 2026

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 1013 | Comments 0

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

Due to winter break, only one school submitted an Athlete of the Week. We are proud to spotlight this outstanding student-athlete:

Trinity Christian School

Adalyn Carper
Lacrosse

Adalyn Carper has had a strong preseason in her second year of lacrosse at TCS. Adalyn has garnered captain honors and had a strong showing against Northgate this week. Known primarily for her strong defense, she is also our leading scorer after week 1 of the season.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen February 12, 2026

Athletes of the Week – February 9, 2026
Athletes of the Week – February 9, 2026

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen February 4, 2026

Athletes of the Week – February 2, 2026
Athletes of the Week – February 2, 2026

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen January 28, 2026

Athletes of the Week – January 26, 2026
Athletes of the Week – January 26, 2026

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen January 21, 2026

Athletes of the Week – January 19, 2026
Athletes of the Week – January 19, 2026

Athletes of the Week

By The Citizen January 14, 2026

Athletes of the Week – January 12, 2026
Athletes of the Week – January 12, 2026

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top