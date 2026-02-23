Peachtree City is Recognized as a City of Civility by the Georgia Municipal Association

PEACHTREE CITY, GA (February 23, 2026) — The City of Peachtree City has been officially recognized as a City of Civility by the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA), joining communities across Georgia committed to fostering respectful dialogue, constructive engagement, and a welcoming atmosphere in local government.

The designation is part of GMA’s Embrace Civility program, created in partnership with its nonprofit organization, Georgia City Solutions. The initiative equips Georgia’s cities with resources to promote civil behavior in public meetings and among residents, elected officials, and meeting attendees.

“This designation reinforces what Peachtree City strives to be every day – a community where residents feel welcome to participate, share ideas, and engage in thoughtful dialogue,” said Mayor Kim Learnard. “Civility is essential to good governance, and we are proud to commit ourselves to respectful communication and a positive environment for all.”

To earn the City of Civility distinction, the Peachtree City Council adopted a Civility Resolution during the Special Called Council Meeting on Thursday, February 12, 2026, and pledged to engage in respectful conduct during meetings and civic discussions.

City leaders emphasize that the City of Civility distinction aligns with Peachtree City’s ongoing efforts to build trust, encourage civic involvement, and ensure that public meetings remain productive spaces for collaboration and community progress.

For more information about GMA’s Embrace Civility program, visit www.gacities.com.

About Peachtree City

Located 22 miles south of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Peachtree City is Fayette County’s largest city. The planned community, chartered in 1959, boasts more than 100 miles of multi-use paths that allow over 40,000 residents to navigate the town by golf cart rather than car.