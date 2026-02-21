DIDN’T SEE THAT COMING continues through February 22  at NEWNAN THEATRE COMPANY

Discover what a fortune cookie, a superhero, and a rentable boyfriend have in common

NEWNAN, GA – February 19, 2026 – Newnan Theatre Company’s 2025-26 Season continues with Didn’t See That Coming, eight short plays that explore romance, friendship, and the unpredictable turns of life by playwright Mark Harvey Levine. This first-of-its kind program for Newnan Theatre Company presents a unique opportunity for new directors Crystal Booth, Harrison Ford, and Janet Marie Gunnels to work with some of your favorite actors on the intimate Julie Hunter Marchese Theatre Blackbox stage. The lineup of plays is:

Scripted, directed by Janet Marie Gunnels

The Rental, directed by Harrison Ford

LA 8 AM, directed by Crystal Booth

Surprise, directed by Janet Marie Gunnels

The Kiss, directed by Janet Marie Gunnels

Superhero, directed by Harrison Ford

Misfortune, directed by Crystal Booth

Up on the Roof, directed by Crystal Booth



Each of the 10-minute plays has a surprise aspect to it. Whether it’s a script that has your entire day written out, a fortune cookie that predicts what your dinner partner will do that night, or clouds that magically answer life’s toughest questions, each play will keep you guessing and delight you with its outcome.

Playwright Levine has had over 2,300 productions of his short plays produced in more than 30 countries and published in over two dozen anthologies.

Appearing onstage are: Emily Abt, Holly Baker-Kreiswirth, Emma Bush, Donnie Dorsey, Kathryn Irene, Maureen McDaniel, Ralph Myers, Patricia Moss,Trenton Spears, and Jerry Schutjer.

Stage Managing the show is Katie Anderson. Light Design by Josh Garrigus and Sound Design by Holly Baker-Kreiswirth. Set Design by Baker-Kreiswirth, Cleave Whitley, and Robert “Bear” Smith. Baker-Kreiswirth produces.

Didn’t See That Coming runs through February 22, with Thursday through Saturday shows at 8:00pm and a Sunday matinee at 3:00pm. Tickets can be purchased online at www.newnantheare.org, all of this possible because of Season Sponsor Ballard Law Office, and show Sponsor, Ace Computer Services, both based in Fayetteville.

Newnan Theatre Company has been providing live entertainment in downtown Newnan for over 40 years and is Coweta County’s Home for Theatre.