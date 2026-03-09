Drive the Runway Fashion Show Set for March 31 in Griffin

Cronic Nissan’s showroom will transform into a runway March 31 as the American Business Women’s Association Iris Chapter hosts “Drive the Runway,” a fashion-forward fundraiser supporting local scholarships and youth programs.

The event, presented by Cronic and ABWA, will benefit the Iris Chapter Women’s Scholarship Fund and the Salvation Army After School Program. Proceeds from ticket sales and sponsorships will help fund educational opportunities for women and provide safe, structured after-school programming for area children.

An evening of style and impact

Guests can expect appetizers, live and silent auctions, games, and a runway showcase featuring styles by Belk. Organizers encourage dressy attire for the evening event.

The Iris Chapter of ABWA supports professional development and higher education for women through scholarships and leadership opportunities. Funds raised locally stay in the community, assisting women pursuing degrees, certifications, and career advancement.

The partnership with The Salvation Army extends the impact further, supporting after-school programs that provide supervision, academic support, and enrichment for youth.

Event details

Drive the Runway will take place Tuesday, March 31, at 6 p.m. at Cronic Nissan, 2624 N. Expy., Griffin.

Tickets are $35 and are available at abwaevent.com.

Sponsorship opportunities

Businesses and community leaders are invited to participate as sponsors at multiple levels, ranging from $250 to $5,000. Sponsorship packages include event signage, program recognition, social media promotion, and speaking opportunities for top-tier sponsors.

For sponsorship information, contact Betty Dean at 470-270-4559 or [email protected].

Organizers say the goal is to create an evening where fashion meets philanthropy — and where the Griffin community can invest directly in education and opportunity.