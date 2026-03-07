Atlanta Christkindl Market Selects Senoia for 2026 Holiday Season

Rows of wooden stalls, warm holiday treats, and the atmosphere of a traditional European Christmas market are coming to Senoia in 2026.

City officials confirmed this week that the Atlanta Christkindl Market will bring its popular German-style holiday village to the city’s historic downtown for the 2026 Christmas season, adding a new attraction to Senoia’s seasonal celebrations.

Mayor Scott Tigchelaar said organizers selected Senoia after the market’s previous runs in Buckhead and Lawrenceville.

“I am thrilled to confirm that Senoia will host the renowned Atlanta Christkindl Market in 2026,” Tigchelaar said. “This beloved German-style Christmas village tradition, which has delighted families across the region, is choosing our charming downtown as its new home for the 2026 holiday season.”

The Atlanta Christkindl Market is modeled after traditional winter markets found across Germany and Central Europe. Vendors operate from wooden stalls offering handcrafted gifts, ornaments, specialty foods, and artisan products, while seasonal music and entertainment create a festive village atmosphere.

Organizers say the Senoia market will feature traditional European holiday treats, warm beverages, and live performances celebrating the Christmas season.

Located south of Atlanta, Senoia has become a regional destination known for its walkable downtown, historic architecture, and small-town atmosphere. City leaders say those qualities helped make the case for bringing the market to Coweta County.

“After successful runs in Buckhead and Lawrenceville, the market’s organizers recognized Senoia’s unique appeal—our historic sense of place, welcoming community, and vibrant holiday spirit—as the perfect setting to bring even more magic to attendees,” Tigchelaar said.

Officials expect the event to complement the city’s existing holiday programming, including Light Up Senoia, the Christmas parade, and the annual tour of homes.

“This exciting partnership will boost our local economy, draw visitors from across Georgia and beyond, and create unforgettable memories for residents and guests alike,” Tigchelaar said. “We’ll work closely with organizers to ensure the event complements our existing Light Up Senoia festivities, parade, tour of homes and other traditions.”

Tigchelaar also thanked the city’s Downtown Development Authority team for helping secure the market.

“I want to thank the Christkindl team for their confidence in Senoia, and our DDA events coordinators Ashley Wood and Stephanie Reeder, who have worked hard to make the case for Senoia too compelling to pass up,” he said.

Additional details, including event dates, entertainment schedules, vendor opportunities, and sponsorship information, are expected to be announced in the coming months.

“Together, we’ll make the 2026 Christmas season one to remember,” Tigchelaar said. “Senoia is ready to welcome the world this holiday season.”