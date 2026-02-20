Kathleen McAuliffe “Katie” Radcliff, 62, of Fayetteville, Georgia passed away Sunday, February 15, 2026. Katie was a gentle soul who went through life with wit, sass and heart. Whether it was dominating trivia, devouring books or watching her beloved Boston College Eagles and Auburn Tigers take the field, she was always selfless and caring for all who participated with her. She was a grandmother, mother, aunt, sister and friend to all who met her.

Katie is preceded in death by her loving husband Michael Joseph Radcliff and her parents. She is also preceded in death by her beloved felines – Roxie, Aubie and Spike. She is survived by her daughter, Samantha (Taylor) Richard; grandchildren, Camille, Lillian and Thomas Richard; sisters Barbara McAuliffe, Jenn McAuliffe; and brother John (Caitlin) McAuliffe. She also leaves behind to cherish her memory, her nieces and nephew, Sheehan, Jack and Burke McAuliffe.

A celebration of life will be on Friday, February 20 at 11:00 AM at St. Gabriel’s Catholic Church, Fayetteville, GA. Visitation will occur Thursday, February 19, 2026 from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM at Mowell Funeral Home, Fayetteville, GA.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in Katie’s name to the Charles A Henderson Memorial Cancer Fund at the Piedmont Cancer Institute.

This will ensure Katie’s spirit lives within other cancer families and patients to help build a world with no cancer.