BLOOM HOSTS ANNUAL BLOOM BALL GALA AT ZOO ATLANTA

An Unforgettable Night Benefitting Foster Children

Fayetteville, GA — Get ready for a wild night out as Bloom presents its 22nd annual Bloom Ball on Saturday, March 14, from 5:30 to 10 p.m., at Zoo Atlanta’s Savanna Hall. This year’s fundraising gala promises to be the most exciting yet, offering guests a one-of-a-kind experience in one of Atlanta’s most iconic settings.

More than just a spectacular night out, Bloom Ball is an opportunity to make a lasting difference in the lives of Georgia’s foster children. Proceeds from the event directly support Bloom’s mission to provide safe, nurturing foster homes and essential resources including clothing, school supplies, and everyday necessities for thousands of children across the state.

Attendees will enjoy an exclusive Sip & Safari cocktail hour, where they can enjoy a special elephant feeding experience while mingling with community supporters from throughout metro Atlanta and beyond. Guests will also enjoy a three-course meal, live auction, games, a live band and dancing. The live auction will feature incredible packages including a seven-night getaway to Bali or Cortona, Italy, a seven-night cruise through Holland America, and an in-home private chef dinner with wine pairings for twelve.

Bloom is proud to present an inspiring speaker of lived experience, sharing her story of aging out of foster care and the challenges that accompany that journey.

“Bloom Ball is more than a celebration. It’s a chance for our community to come together and change lives,” said Becky Davenport, Bloom CEO. “Every ticket purchased helps provide critical support and stability for children who need it most.”

The 2026 Bloom Ball is proudly presented by SMC3, whose partnership helps make this meaningful evening possible.

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities are available now. Guests are encouraged to reserve their spot soon, as this event is expected to sell out quickly. To learn more or purchase tickets, visit https://secure.qgiv.com/event/bloomball2026/.

About Bloom: Bloom is a fully-accredited nonprofit organization committed to providing a comprehensive approach to serving foster children and families. Bloom recruits safe, loving foster parents, and provides evidence-based training for both foster and birth families. Additionally, Bloom provides free, new and like-new clothing and supplies to over 8,200 children in 142 counties across Georgia, who are either in foster care or at-risk and in need. To learn more, visit www.bloomfosters.org.