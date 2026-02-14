Midwest Food Bank Georgia Division Named 2026 True Inspiration Awards® Grant Recipient by Chick-fil-A, Inc.

Peachtree City, GA — February 10, 2026 — Midwest Food Bank Georgia Division is honored to announce that it has been selected as a recipient of a 2026 Chick-fil-A True Inspiration Awards® grant, a prestigious program that recognizes and supports nonprofit organizations making a meaningful difference in their local communities.

As part of the 2026 awards, Chick-fil-A, Inc. is distributing $6 million in grants to 56 nonprofit organizations around the world. The True Inspiration Awards program celebrates nonprofits that demonstrate innovation, compassion, and a strong commitment to serving others.

Midwest Food Bank Georgia was recognized for its ongoing work to alleviate hunger and food insecurity by providing free food and resources to nonprofit partners serving individuals and families in need. In 2025 alone, the Georgia Division distributed more than $38 million worth of food to 264 nonprofit partners across the region, a record-setting year for the organization.

“We are deeply grateful to be selected as a True Inspiration Awards recipient,” said Lina Martin, Grant Writer and Project Manager for Midwest Food Bank Georgia Division. “This grant will strengthen our ability to provide for our nonprofit partners; however, the ultimate beneficiaries of this grant are the families and individuals they serve who are experiencing difficult times. We are thankful for Chick-fil-A’s commitment to truly caring for people and investing in organizations that serve their communities.”

Grant recipients were nominated by local Chick-fil-A Owner-Operators, and Chick-fil-A One® Members had the opportunity to vote for participating nonprofits through the Chick-fil-A App, contributing to the final scoring process. Nearly 700,000 votes were cast globally this year.

Founded in 2015, the True Inspiration Awards program honors the legacy of Chick-fil-A founder S. Truett Cathy and has awarded nearly $40 million in grants to more than 400 nonprofits across multiple countries.

The 2026 grant will support Midwest Food Bank Georgia’s core mission of providing food relief, disaster response support, and essential resources to partner agencies at no cost, allowing those organizations to extend their reach and impact in the communities they serve.

“This recognition is a reflection of the impressive dedication of our amazing volunteers, the faithfulness of our community partnerships, and the generosity of our donors,” Martin added. “Together, we embrace the challenge of eliminating hunger by providing hope to those who need it most.”

How to Get Involved with Midwest Food Bank Georgia

• Volunteer: Help sort, pack, or distribute food at your local Midwest Food Bank warehouse.

• Donate: Every dollar provides $30 in food. Give today at: https://midwestfoodbank.org/georgia/donate-georgia

• Share: Spread the word in your workplace, church, or community network.

About Midwest Food Bank

Midwest Food Bank was founded in 2003 on the Kieser family farm in McLean County, Illinois. Partner nonprofit agencies receive food from MFB at no cost. Today, MFB is one of the largest food bank networks in the U.S., operating 10 domestic locations serving 29 states, as well as international locations in East Africa and Haiti.

Midwest Food Bank (MFB) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity. As a faith-based organization, it is the mission of Midwest Food Bank to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition and providing disaster relief. Its vision is to serve those in need with excellence, providing physical and spiritual nourishment.

About Midwest Food Bank Georgia

Midwest Food Bank Georgia distributes food to more than 264 nonprofit partners at no cost and provides disaster relief Family Food Boxes nationwide through a partnership with The Salvation Army. Midwest Food Bank has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 14 consecutive years and holds a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid.For more information on Midwest Food Bank Georgia, visit www.midwestfoodbank.org or contact:

Lisa Ivaska | 770-486-1103 | [email protected]