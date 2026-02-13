City of Fayetteville responds to non-major sewer spill

City of Fayetteville contractors have mitigated a non-major sewer spill that happened Thursday afternoon, February 12, 2026, due to a sewer line blockage at The Hundred Exchange apartment complex, formerly known as Weatherly Walk.

The spill was reported at 11:03 a.m., and the spill was stopped at 12:10 p.m. It is estimated that 8,320 gallons flowed from the sewer system onto the ground, some of which may have entered nearby Nash Creek. City contractor Clearwater Solutions, LLC (CWS) thoroughly cleaned and raked the area, and action was taken to neutralize any remaining sludge and to reduce potential health risks. CWS will continue to monitor the area.