Letter to the Editor: No townhomes at Ginger Cake in Fayetteville

I live in the Villas at Gingercake in Fayetteville and am opposed to the rezoning and variance changes for the proposed 204 townhome development at the corner of Ginger Cake Road and Highway 54.

Ginger Cake road is a small two-lane road with no shoulders. Traffic regularly backs up at this intersection getting on and off Highway 54 with the added congestion of Walgreens, Circle K and Waffle House located there. There were 6 accidents at this intersection in 2025. This raises serious concerns about traffic safety, pedestrian risk, and emergency response delays.

The proposed development could damage local ecosystems, increase runoff and flooding, and eliminate natural buffers that currently serve as habitat and storm water control. There have been previous runoff issues in Lake Bennett and lawsuits.

The scale and density of this subdivision are not consistent with the surrounding neighborhoods. This proposed project could alter the character of our community, reduce green space, and lead to overcrowding. The city council has approved 5 recent developments with 417 homes. Adding 204 townhomes could overwhelm public resources and degrade service quality for current residents.

There will be a town hall meetings Tuesday, 1/13/26 at 9:00am and 6:00pm at City Council Chambers in Fayetteville to address these issues.

Toni Huston

Fayetteville GA