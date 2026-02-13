Airbase Georgia Celebrates Successful Debut at Super Museum Sunday

PEACHTREE CITY, GA. (Feb. 10, 2026) – Commemorative Air Force (CAF) Airbase Georgia marked a milestone on Sunday with its first participation in Georgia History Festival’s Super Museum Sunday presented by the Georgia Historical Society. The free, one-day event attracted approximately 450 visitors to the Peachtree City World War II flying museum, introducing hundreds of Georgians to Airbase Georgia’s mission to educate, honor, and inspire.

Of those attending, 378 visitors signed in as part of family or community groups, and for the majority, Super Museum Sunday marked their first visit to Airbase Georgia. Many guests traveled more than an hour to attend, underscoring the museum’s growing reach as a regional destination for public history and hands-on learning.

More than half of the visitors were families with school-age children. Interactive exhibits such as the Link Trainer and WWII ball turret proved especially popular with younger guests. Throughout the day, Airbase Georgia volunteers engaged visitors in personal conversations about WWII history, aviation heritage, and the mission of the Commemorative Air Force.

“Airbase Georgia was pleased to join the Georgia Historical Society and museums across Georgia in making Super Museum Sunday a success,” said Mark Richards, Airbase Georgia leader. “We are proud to have welcomed families from across the state and beyond, and to have helped our neighbors connect more deeply with their WWII history legacy. Events like this remind us why preserving and sharing these stories matters.”

Photos taken by volunteer photographer Charles Burcher, will appear on Airbase Georgia social media channels.

Airbase Georgia’s successful debut at Super Museum Sunday reinforces the museum’s role as a “living classroom” and a key contributor to Georgia’s growing public-history ecosystem.

For more information about Airbase Georgia, upcoming events, or educational programs, visit https://airbasegeorgia.org/.

About the CAF Airbase Georgia

CAF Airbase Georgia, based at Atlanta Regional Airport – Falcon Field in Peachtree City, Ga., was founded in 1987. The Airbase is one of the largest units of the Commemorative Air Force (CAF) and one of the largest WWII flying museums in the Southeast. The group maintains and flies seven vintage military aircraft including a P-51 Mustang, an FG-1D Corsair, an SBD Dauntless, an LT-6 Mosquito, a P-63A Kingcobra, a PT-19 Cornell and a T-34 Mentor. Under restoration are an N2S Stearman and P-47 Thunderbolt. The Airbase, composed of more than 300 volunteer members, is a founding partner of the Georgia WWII Heritage Trail launched in 2021. The Airbase is part of the CAF, a non-profit, tax-exempt organization that relies on contributions of time and funds to conduct its mission. For more information, go to https://airbasegeorgia.org/.

