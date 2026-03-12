Newnan Mayor Proclaims “Seasons of Strength Weekend” Ahead of Community Performance Honoring Tornado Recovery

The City of Newnan has officially proclaimed March 21–22, 2026 as “Seasons of Strength Weekend,” recognizing the community-led arts initiative that honors the lived experiences of residents following the March 26, 2021 EF-4 tornado.

The proclamation, issued by Mayor James Shepherd, acknowledges the role of Seasons of Strength in documenting and presenting community stories through performance. The two-night production, Seasons of Strength: The Performance, centers the voices of more than 100 survivors, first responders, and volunteers, and will be presented locally during the designated weekend at Unity Baptist Church in Newnan.

Created by Newnan native and retired opera singer Gwendolyn Kuhlmann, the project was developed in collaboration with local artists, musicians, businesses, and community members. The performance blends original narrative, professional dancers, and live music performed by musicians of the LaGrange Symphony Orchestra, bringing community stories to the stage through a large-scale collaborative arts production.

“This proclamation is a meaningful acknowledgment of the people whose experiences shape this work,” said Gwendolyn Kuhlmann, Creator and Director of Seasons of Strength Newnan. “The stories at the center of this performance are not abstract. They belong to neighbors, families, and first responders who carried one another through an extraordinarily difficult time. To see the city formally recognize this weekend affirms that those experiences are part of Newnan’s shared history and worth remembering with care.”

The designation of “Seasons of Strength Weekend” underscores the civic dimension of the project, positioning it not only as an arts event, but as a shared moment of reflection for residents across Coweta County.

Tickets and additional event information are available at:

https://www.seasonsofstrengthnewnan.org/the-performance

About Seasons of Strength Newnan

Seasons of Strength Newnan is a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to preserving and sharing community stories through music, movement, and narrative. Founded in the aftermath of the March 26, 2021 tornado, the organization documents lived experiences of recovery with care, integrity, and respect for those who lived through them.