Divine 9 greet Burch Bears

It was a divine time at Robert J. Burch Elementary as members of the Divine 9 Fraternities and Sororities greeted young Bears in the morning car rider line.

The goal of Divine 9 Car Line Day is to kick off Black History Month with joy and purpose while encouraging strong family and community involvement. The theme this year, “One morning. One message. One powerful presence,” echoed the goal of helping the students start the day feeling encouraged and seen.

Principal Lisa Howe was thrilled to see so many community members stepping out on a cold morning to show the students love.

“I hope students walk away feeling important — important enough for dozens of adults to show up early in the morning just to welcome and encourage them,” said Principal Howe. “I also hope it sparks curiosity about the Divine 9 organizations and opens the door to broader conversations about HBCUs, higher education, leadership, and how working together can positively impact our community.”

The Divine 9 represents five fraternities and four sororities which were originally established in Historically Black Colleges and Universities to combat racial inequities for African American scholars. Each organization has a common goal of educating, uplifting, and serving the community.

This is the fourth year of the Divine 9 Car Line Day. It highlights the legacy and impact of these professional organizations and creates a warm, affirming welcome for our students as they begin the day.

“It truly means so much to see our community show up in such a visible, enthusiastic way. Their presence sends a powerful message to our students that they are supported, valued, and surrounded by people who care deeply about their success,” said Principal Howe. “That kind of collective encouragement is incredibly meaningful for our school.”