Judith (Judy) Anne Lyons, 88, of Sharpsburg GA, passed away at Grace Senior Living on Saturday, January 31, 2026. A native of Jamestown, NY, she was born April 25, 1937, in Syracuse, NY. She was the daughter of Harold and Esther Plato Love.

Until 2003, she was a lifelong resident of Jamestown, NY, a 1955 graduate of Southwestern Central School. Judy’s love and devotion was in helping others learn about the Bible and God’s promises. She is remembered by all as “the sweetest” person ever.

Her greatest joy was her grandchildren and great grandchildren who adored her hugs and goodies. She is survived by her husband David E. Lyons, whose endless love and care the past few months was evident of their 68 years of marriage. Three devoted children, Julie (Hans) Bluehs, Jeffrey (Rebecca) Lyons, Laurie (George) Adams, all of Sharpsburg, GA, three wonderful grandchildren, Jared (Ashley) Adams of Senoia GA, Nikki Adams of Atlanta GA, and Andre Bluehs of London England, and her joyful great grandchildren, Lillian Kay Adams, Ella Grace Adams, Anna Kate Adams of Senoia GA. Judy is also survived by three siblings, Phyllis Knappke of Dunkirk, NY, Rodney Love of Fayetteville, GA, and Zorena (David) Vincent of Sharpsburg, GA, and five cherished nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents Harold and Esther Love, and beloved niece, Wendy Vincent.

A memorial service was held on Saturday, February 7, 2026, at Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, Sharpsburg, Georgia, officiated by Jeremy Reets, elder and dear family friend. A private burial was held by the family. Memorial donations can be made to Jehovah’s Witness (www.donate.jw.org), Grace Senior Living (www.graceseniorliving.com), Sharpsburg, Georgia, or Southern Grace Hospice, McDonough, Georgia, (www.southerngracehospice.com).

We welcome you to provide your condolences, thoughts, and memories on our Tribute Wall.