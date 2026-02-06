Clothes Less Traveled Nonprofit Celebrates 2025 Impact: Over $420,000 Reinvested in the Local Community

Peachtree City & Newnan, GA — Clothes Less Traveled Nonprofit Thrift Shops are proud to share its final impact numbers for 2025, highlighting another year of meaningful community support made possible by local shoppers, donors, and volunteers.

“As we reflect on 2025, we are grateful for the many ways we were able to support our community,” said Hope Brown, Executive Director. “The mission of Clothes Less Traveled remains at the heart of everything we do.”

Throughout 2025, the nonprofit served as a hub for generosity and sustainability, translating everyday thrift purchases into real, measurable outcomes for individuals and organizations across Fayette and Coweta Counties.

2025 Impact at a Glance:

285 volunteers on average each month keep operations running

keep operations running 31,000+ total volunteer hours contributed by community members

contributed by community members 82,000+ purchases made by shoppers supporting the mission

made by shoppers supporting the mission Over 600,000 pounds of donated goods kept out of local landfills

kept out of local landfills $6,680 worth of free clothing and home essentials provided to 183 neighbors in need

provided to $30,000 in scholarships awarded to 16 students

awarded to $385,000 in grant funding distributed to 63 local charities

distributed to $421,680 total reinvested into the community

In 2025, Clothes Less Traveled surpassed a major milestone with more than $9 million returned to the community through grants, scholarships, and vouchers since the organization’s founding in 1997.

Brown added, “This milestone could not have been accomplished without our shoppers, donors, and volunteers. Your commitment fuels our mission and empowers us to broaden our reach year after year.”

“Every thrifted purchase helps strengthen local nonprofits, supports education, assists neighbors in need, and promotes sustainability by keeping usable goods in circulation and out of landfills. Together, we brighten the future for others — one thrift at a time. On behalf of the entire Clothes Less Traveled team, thank you for being an essential part of our journey. We look forward to the impact we will make together in 2026,” Brown concludes.

About CLT Nonprofit Thrift Shop

Founded in 1997, Clothes Less Traveled Nonprofit Thrift Shops sell donated goods to support local charities, award scholarships to volunteers, and provide free clothing and home essentials to those in need. The organization serves Fayette and Coweta Counties through retail, volunteer engagement, and community partnerships.

For more information, visit clotheslesstraveled.org or follow the organization on social media for updates.