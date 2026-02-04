StartUp Fayette Hosts February Program on Market Fit and Customer Behavior

The Citizen
StartUp Fayette Hosts February Program on Market Fit and Customer Behavior

FAYETTE COUNTY, GA — StartUp Fayette will host its February program, Finding Your Market Fit: Why Customers Buy (and Why They Don’t), on February 10, bringing together entrepreneurs, small business owners, and startup founders for an interactive evening focused on understanding customer behavior and building standout businesses.

The program will be led by Barry Falcon, founder of Let’s Go Pickleball, who will share the story behind launching and growing one of the area’s most talked-about pickleball facilities. Drawing from real-world experience and principles such as differentiation and customer experience, Falcon will walk attendees through how identifying true market fit can help businesses gain traction, build loyalty, and scale with intention.

The evening will include networking, a one-hour educational program, a behind-the-scenes tour of the Let’s Go Pickleball facility, and optional pickleball play for attendees. The experiential format is designed to give participants both practical insight and an inside look at how a customer-focused business operates from the ground up.

StartUp Fayette is a monthly program dedicated to supporting entrepreneurship and innovation in Fayette County and the surrounding region. Meetings are held January through October and are open to founders at every stage, from idea to growth.

The event is open to the public, with registration required. Pricing is $10 for Chamber members and $15 for non-members.To learn more and register, visit https://business.fayettechamber.org/events/details/2026-startup-fayette-february-13402?calendarMonth=2026-02-01.

