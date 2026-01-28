Southside Support Announces First Annual PROM POSSIBLE: An Inclusive Prom Experience for Teens and Adults with Special Needs

Southside Support, Inc., a nonprofit serving families and individuals with special needs across south metro Atlanta, is proud to announce its first annual inclusive prom event, PROM POSSIBLE, taking place on Friday, February 13, 2026, from 6:00–8:30 PM at Southside Church – Newnan Campus, located at 1821 Hwy 34 East, Newnan, GA 30265.

PROM POSSIBLE is designed to provide a joyful, welcoming, and fully inclusive prom experience for teens and adults with special needs, offering a night of dancing, music, games, limo rides, character meet‑and‑greets, and meaningful connection. The event centers on dignity, belonging, and celebration — ensuring that every guest feels seen, supported, and valued.

“We believe every dream deserves a dance,” said Leigh Curry, Executive Director of Southside Support. “PROM POSSIBLE is more than a prom — it’s a night where our guests can shine, connect, and experience the joy of a community that celebrates them exactly as they are.”

Registration is now open for individuals with special needs. Spots are limited, and families are encouraged to register early:

http://weblink.donorperfect.com/PROMpossible26

To ensure a safe and personalized experience, Southside Support is recruiting 130 volunteers, including high school students, adults, and community members. The most essential role is serving as a Buddy, providing a supportive 1:1 partnership with a prom guest throughout the evening. Volunteers age 18+ will undergo a background check; no volunteers younger than high school age will be accepted.

Volunteer sign‑up: https://bit.ly/PromVol

As a 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Southside Support welcomes community contributions to help cover event expenses, including décor, adaptive supplies, sensory supports, and guest experience enhancements.

Donate to support PROM POSSIBLE: https://bit.ly/SSincDonate

“PROM POSSIBLE is a celebration of joy, inclusion, and community,” Curry added. “We’re grateful for every volunteer, donor, and partner who helps make this night possible for our incredible guests.”

About Southside Support, Inc.

Southside Support empowers individuals with special needs and their families in south metro Atlanta by connecting them with resources, fostering inclusive events, and creating opportunities for education and support. The organization is committed to building a community where every individual with special needs can thrive, and every caregiver feels supported, connected, and empowered.