Flat Creek Floyd Ornament to Return Following Sell-Out at Visit Peachtree City Visitors Center

PEACHTREE CITY, GA – (January 23, 2026) – A beloved Christmas ornament featuring Flat Creek Floyd, Peachtree City’s unofficial and much-loved alligator mascot, will return to the Visit Peachtree City Visitors Center later this winter following overwhelming community demand.

The Flat Creek Floyd edition of the annual Visit Peachtree City ornament, first released during the 2025 holiday season, sold out quickly as residents and visitors sought a keepsake commemorating the iconic alligator who captured hearts across Peachtree City for more than a decade. The ornament’s design depicts Santa Claus driving a golf cart with Rudolph and Flat Creek Floyd as passengers. After numerous requests from the public and a social media frenzy, Visit Peachtree City placed a reorder, with the ornaments expected to arrive in mid to late February.

“We were genuinely moved by the response,” said Tyler Runyon, Director of Visit Peachtree City. “This ornament became more than a holiday decoration; it became a way for people to remember Flat Creek Floyd and what he represented about Peachtree City’s connection to nature and community. We knew we needed to bring it back.”

Flat Creek Floyd rose to local fame after being spotted for years living quietly in a creek near Highway 74, not far from neighborhoods, shopping centers, and walking paths. His presence became a symbol of Peachtree City’s preserved green spaces and its ability to coexist with wildlife. Floyd’s story drew regional attention, especially following his death in the summer of 2025 after being struck by a vehicle. His passing prompted an outpouring of grief and remembrance from residents, local officials, and wildlife advocates.

Floyd was incorporated into the design of the ornament as a tribute to his legacy. Social media posts and newsletter updates from Visit Peachtree City sparked widespread engagement, with many residents expressing disappointment at missing the initial release and enthusiasm after a reorder was announced.

Visit Peachtree City has confirmed that the upcoming shipment is limited and encouraged residents to stay informed by following Visit Peachtree City on social media and subscribing to its e-newsletter for updates on availability. Notifications will be shared through Visit Peachtree City’s official channels once the ornaments arrive.

