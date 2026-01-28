Athletes of the Week – January 26, 2026

The Citizen
The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.

This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School

Matthew Hutson
Riflery

Matt is a Rifle State Champion, All-State and National Distinguished Competitor, a top Georgia shooter, and JROTC Team Captain and leader with hundreds of community service hours.

Fayette County High School

Alexander Nelson
Lacrosse

Alex is the athlete of the week due to the dedication and determination he shows towards the sport since he started playing, doing what he has to do to become better and showing leadership every day towards his teammates.

McIntosh High School

Emily Wagoner
Soccer

“Emily is an incredibly hardworking, dedicated, and talented player who has grown into a leader on the team.” – Coach Kreitner

Starr’s Mill High School

Luke Hofrichter
Lacrosse

Luke has led by example both on and off the field since his freshman year. In addition to attending offseason workouts and preseason conditioning, Luke helped with the middle school workouts last summer, working with the future of the program. Luke’s effort and ability in the classroom and on the field is a great representation of the program.

Trinity Christian School

Luke Thompson
Basketball

Luke led his team in scoring and steals. He is a consistent presence on both ends of the court.

Whitewater High School

Brayden Jones
Soccer

Brayden Jones has earned Player of the Week honors through his consistent hard work and dedication both on and off the field. He is academically sharp, always taking pride in his classroom performance while balancing the demands of athletics. Brayden is the true embodiment of our T.E.A.M. pillars—Teachable, Energy, Adaptable, and Motivated. He approaches every practice eager to learn, brings positive energy to his teammates, adapts quickly to new challenges, and stays motivated no matter the situation. Brayden’s attitude and effort set a strong example for others, making him a valuable leader and an important part of our program.

