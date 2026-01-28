Athletes of the Week – January 26, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.



This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School Matthew Hutson

Riflery



Matt is a Rifle State Champion, All-State and National Distinguished Competitor, a top Georgia shooter, and JROTC Team Captain and leader with hundreds of community service hours.

Fayette County High School Alexander Nelson

Lacrosse



Alex is the athlete of the week due to the dedication and determination he shows towards the sport since he started playing, doing what he has to do to become better and showing leadership every day towards his teammates.

McIntosh High School Emily Wagoner

Soccer



“Emily is an incredibly hardworking, dedicated, and talented player who has grown into a leader on the team.” – Coach Kreitner

Starr’s Mill High School Luke Hofrichter

Lacrosse



Luke has led by example both on and off the field since his freshman year. In addition to attending offseason workouts and preseason conditioning, Luke helped with the middle school workouts last summer, working with the future of the program. Luke’s effort and ability in the classroom and on the field is a great representation of the program.

Trinity Christian School Luke Thompson

Basketball



Luke led his team in scoring and steals. He is a consistent presence on both ends of the court.