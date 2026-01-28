After Deadly Winter Storm, Relief Trucks Bring Help and Hope to the South

Peachtree City, GA. – Following one of the most widespread and deadly winter storms in recent U.S. history, Midwest Food Bank is deploying five truckloads of emergency aid to impacted Southern communities. In partnership with The Salvation Army, the aid shipments include food boxes, hygiene kits, and truckloads of water, supporting disaster relief efforts already underway on the ground.

The storm battered more than a dozen states from Texas to New England between January 22–25, 2026. The system brought blizzard conditions, dangerous ice storms, and record-low temperatures. The aftermath left over 800,000 residents without power, paralyzed transportation, and tragically caused at least 30 deaths due to weather-related incidents and exposure.

“Disasters don’t wait, and neither do we,” said Patrick Burke, COO of Midwest Food Bank and Executive Director at Midwest Food Bank Georgia. “As temperatures stay dangerously low, families are still without power and access to basic needs. We’re honored to support our partners at The Salvation Army and get critical supplies into the hands of those who need them now.”

Impact on the Community

As part of this emergency deployment, Midwest Food Bank is sending:

Four truckloads to Georgia, supporting counties including:

Habersham, Lumpkin, Rabun, Stephens, White, Barrow, Clarke, and Hall One truckload to Mississippi, aiding communities in and around Corinth and Tupelo

Additional truckloads of bottled water to assist affected areas with damaged water systems

Food boxes and hygiene kits are packed and en route, with more potentially being prepared as below-freezing temperatures and power outages persist across the South.

“We’ve seen the urgent need in the wake of this storm,” added Patrick Burke. “When homes lose heat and shelves go empty, it’s more than a comfort crisis, it becomes a life-threatening one. That’s why we’re acting now.”

How You Can Help

For those who wish to help, financial donations give Midwest Food Bank the flexibility to quickly and efficiently respond to the needs of the victims. To help cover the cost of the supplies or fuel needed to transport them, visit https://midwestfoodbank.org/georgia/donate-georgia.

About Midwest Food Bank

Midwest Food Bank was founded in 2003 on the Kieser family farm in McLean County, Illinois. Partner nonprofit agencies receive food from MFB at no cost. Today, MFB is one of the largest food bank networks in the U.S., operating 10 domestic locations serving 25 states, as well as international locations in East Africa and Haiti.

Midwest Food Bank (MFB) is a private, nonprofit 501(c)(3) charity. As a faith-based organization, it is the mission of Midwest Food Bank to share the love of Christ by alleviating hunger and malnutrition and providing disaster relief. Its vision is to serve those in need with excellence, providing physical and spiritual nourishment.

About Midwest Food Bank Georgia

Midwest Food Bank Georgia distributes food to more than 260 nonprofit partners at no cost and provides disaster relief Family Food Boxes nationwide through a partnership with The Salvation Army. Midwest Food Bank has earned a 4-star rating from Charity Navigator for 14 consecutive years and holds a Platinum Seal of Transparency from Candid.For more information on Midwest Food Bank Georgia, visit www.midwestfoodbank.org or contact: Lisa Ivaska | 770-486-1103 | [email protected]