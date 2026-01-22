$4 Million Georgia Lottery Winner in Griffin, $500K in Fayetteville

ATLANTA (Jan. 21, 2026) – A Georgia Lottery player won a $4 million top prize playing the 200X The Money scratch-off ticket. The ticket was purchased at Kips Package Store, 935 South Hill Street in Griffin. The player claimed their winnings on Jan. 20 and selected the cash option for $2,028,082.

Another player hit the jackpot for $521,751 in the Jan. 20 Fantasy 5 drawing. The ticket, purchased at One Stop Amoco/BP, 2950 Highway 138 SW in Fayetteville, matched all five numbers, which were 07-11-13-17-22

As with all Georgia Lottery games, proceeds from scratchers and Fantasy 5 benefit education in the state of Georgia. Media kit and game logos available at the Georgia Lottery Press Center.

About Fantasy 5

Fantasy 5 is Georgia’s exclusive jackpot game! Jackpots start at $125,000 and grow from there! Plus, with Ca$h Match you can win up to $500 instantly! Now that’s a lot of loot. Fantasy 5 drawings are held every day at 11:34 pm.

Fantasy 5 tickets can be purchased at Georgia Lottery retailers statewide. Georgia residents with a Georgia mailing address, who are located in Georgia at the time of purchase, can purchase tickets via the Georgia Lottery app or online at www.galottery.com.

About Georgia Lottery Corporation

Since its first year, the Georgia Lottery Corp. has returned more than $30.2 billion to the state of Georgia for education. All Georgia Lottery profits go to pay for specific educational programs, including Georgia’s HOPE Scholarship Program and Georgia’s Pre-K Program. More than 2.25 million students have received HOPE, and more than 2.2 million 4-year-olds have attended the statewide, voluntary prekindergarten program.

For more information on the Georgia Lottery Corp., please visit: www.galottery.com

Play Responsibly – Be an Informed Player – It’s All About Fun! Learn more here.

Must be 18 or older to try or buy.

