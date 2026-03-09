FCHS shines at SkillsUSA State

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 195 | Comments 0

FCHS shines at SkillsUSA State

The Citizen
Share this Post
Views 195 | Comments 0

Fayette County High’s chapter made its mark at the 2026 SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership & Skills Conference.

One FCHS team and one individual won their events to advance to the National Leadership & Skills Conference in June.

The FCHS Broadcasting Team of Amariah Bowser, Matthew Furtch, Eloise Meyer, and Daniel Terrazas won gold for Video News Production, becoming back-to-back state champions. Lauren Stradford won gold in Facilithon (Leadership in Facility Management).

The Tigers earned medals in two more competitions. Amora Graydon and Tabitha Fyffe earned silver in Audio Production. Lailah Jones and Carla Vazquez-Cordero earned silver in Animation.

Chapter President Jayla Heatley was selected as a finalist for State Officer.

For the first time in school history, the Fayette County High chapter earned Gold Level of Distinction in the SkillsUSA Chapter of Excellence Program.

The FCHS team is guided by advisors Diana Johnson, Ryan Peterson, and Jamey Trask.

The Citizen

Leave a Comment

Stay Up-to-Date on What’s Fun and Important in Fayette

Newsletter

Latest Comments

VIEW ALL

RELATED POSTS

Art

By The Citizen March 3, 2026

Spring Hill Elementary Hosts Reading Across the ...
Spring Hill Elementary Hosts Reading Across the ...

Education

By The Citizen February 4, 2026

Cleveland students amaze with awesome alliterati...
Cleveland students amaze with awesome alliterati...

Columnists

By Ellie White-Stevens January 31, 2026

Whitewater High School’s Hadestown Delivers Comm...
Whitewater High School’s Hadestown Delivers Comm...

Community

By Ellie White-Stevens December 10, 2025

Fayette Creek: The joint Sandy Creek–Fayette Cou...
Fayette Creek: The joint Sandy Creek–Fayette Cou...

Education

By The Citizen November 6, 2025

Whitewater Robotics wins competition 
Whitewater Robotics wins competition 

Subscribe to
Our Newsletter

Newsletter
Scroll to Top