FCHS shines at SkillsUSA State

Fayette County High’s chapter made its mark at the 2026 SkillsUSA Georgia State Leadership & Skills Conference.

One FCHS team and one individual won their events to advance to the National Leadership & Skills Conference in June.

The FCHS Broadcasting Team of Amariah Bowser, Matthew Furtch, Eloise Meyer, and Daniel Terrazas won gold for Video News Production, becoming back-to-back state champions. Lauren Stradford won gold in Facilithon (Leadership in Facility Management).

The Tigers earned medals in two more competitions. Amora Graydon and Tabitha Fyffe earned silver in Audio Production. Lailah Jones and Carla Vazquez-Cordero earned silver in Animation.

Chapter President Jayla Heatley was selected as a finalist for State Officer.

For the first time in school history, the Fayette County High chapter earned Gold Level of Distinction in the SkillsUSA Chapter of Excellence Program.

The FCHS team is guided by advisors Diana Johnson, Ryan Peterson, and Jamey Trask.