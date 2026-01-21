Athletes of the Week – January 19, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.



This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School Emily Herndon

Wrestling



After going through a couple of seasons of setbacks, Emily has worked hard to get back on track this season, including 2 1st place medals.

Fayette County High School Jada Barker

Varsity Basketball Cheer



Jada is a new cheerleader who has quickly made a huge impact on the team. From the moment she joined, she has shown an amazing work ethic. Not only is she an excellent athlete, but she is also a model student who brings positive vibes. Jada’s dedication and hard work have already made her an invaluable part of the team.

McIntosh High School Amir Mamadsaidov

Wrestling



“Amir is an extremely hard worker. He works tirelessly in the classroom and also in the wrestling room. He has done a tremendous job for the program.” – Coach Bellantoni

Starr’s Mill High School Kendra Ivaska

Soccer



Kendra is a returning member of the leadership team and is Starr’s Mill All Time leading goal scorer with 89 goals in three years. She is currently 2nd on the SM All Time Points list with 215 points just 6 points out of first. She plays forward for the Panthers but is a defender on her UFA ECNL team and will be attending the University of Vermont on a soccer scholarship.

Trinity Christian School Evan Osterman

Baseball



Evan is a great leader on the field, in the weight room, and in the classroom. He provides a great example to his teammates and classmates on how to be consistent and always give your best.