Piedmont Fayette Tower Project to Temporarily Change Entrances

Fayetteville, Ga. (January 15, 2026) – Piedmont Fayette Hospital will begin construction on a $275 million expansion project on Feb. 2. The project will transform the hospital’s campus and will change how some patients and visitors enter and exit the hospital, especially as things get started.

The new construction will consist of approximately 218,250 square feet with an additional 31,304 square feet of existing space being renovated. It will take place near the current West Entrance, which is the entrance furthest from Ga. Hwy 54.

For the first seven weeks of construction, the West Entrance will be closed, and patients needing to reach areas closest to that entrance should enter at the Cole Family Plaza. When the West Entrance re-opens, it will be open to ambulatory patients but closed to vehicular traffic. Patients will receive additional information as they near their scheduled appointments.

“We are excited to start construction so that we can continue to offer more comprehensive clinical services to meet the growing needs of this community, closer to home,” said Steve Porter, CEO of Piedmont Fayette. “Our leadership team and staff have been working diligently to make navigating the campus for our patients and visitors as easy, and as safe, as possible.”

Construction on the tower is expected to be completed by 2028 with additional renovations being completed by 2030.

About Piedmont

Piedmont is empowering Georgians by changing health care. We continue to fuel Georgia’s growth through safe, cost-effective, high-quality care close to home through an integrated health care system that provides a hassle-free, unified experience. We are a private, not-for-profit organization with more than 12,000 donors annually that for centuries has sought to make a positive difference in every life we touch in the communities we serve. Across our 2,171 physical locations we care for more than 4.5 million patients and serve communities that comprise 85 percent of Georgia’s population. This includes 27 hospitals, 113 immediate care locations, 1,875 Piedmont Clinic physician practices and more than 3,600 Piedmont Clinic members. Our patients conveniently engage with Piedmont online, as they scheduled more than 560,000 online appointments and over 120,000 virtual visits. With nearly 50,000 care givers we are the largest Georgia-based private employer of Georgians, who all came for the job, but stayed for the people. In 2024 and 2023, Piedmont has earned recognition from Newsweek as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Diversity and also as one of America’s Greatest Workplaces for Women. In 2022, Forbes ranked Piedmont on its list of the Best Large Employers in the United States. Piedmont provided more than $607 million in community impact in Fiscal Year 2024.

