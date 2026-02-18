DePoe Eye Center Mourns the Passing of Dr. Bob Eichhammer

The DePoe Eye Center family is deeply saddened to announce the passing of Dr. Bob Eichhammer, a cherished physician, colleague, and friend.

Dr. Eichhammer was an extraordinary individual and a vital part of the compassionate, high-quality care that DePoe Eye Center strives to provide each day. He cared for his patients with genuine kindness, warmth, and a deep love for people. His dedication to his profession and his heartfelt appreciation for both patients and staff left a lasting impact on everyone who had the privilege of working with him.

For decades, he faithfully served the Fayetteville community, building lasting relationships with generations of patients and families. His commitment to caring for others helped shape the trusted presence DePoe Eye Center holds in the community today.

He truly loved his DePoe Eye Center family, and that love was deeply felt by all. His presence, encouragement, and unwavering gratitude toward those around him will be profoundly missed.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Wednesday, February 18, 2026, at Georgia Cremation – Fayetteville, located at 1086 Hwy 54 West, Fayetteville, GA 30214. The service will begin at 11:00 a.m., with visitation to follow until 1:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Dr. Eichhammer’s honor to Angels Among Us Pet Rescue, a nonprofit animal rescue organization. Bob had a deep love for dogs, and a donation to this meaningful cause would honor his compassionate spirit. Contributions can be made by visiting www.angelsrescue.org.

Messages of condolence may be shared by visiting www.GeorgiaCremation.com. The Eichhammer family is being assisted by Georgia Cremation – Fayetteville.

Dr. Eichhammer’s legacy of kindness, dedication, and love will forever remain in the hearts of his patients, colleagues, and community.