Business of the Week: Hibiscus Petalz Brings Generational Ayurvedic Wellness to Fayette County

What began as a family remedy passed down for more than a century is now a growing Fayette County business introducing residents to traditional Ayurvedic body and hair oils.

Hibiscus Petalz, a locally owned, family-run company based in Fayetteville, specializes in handcrafted massage and hair oils made from imported herbs and prepared locally. The business has been operating for about a year, but its roots stretch back generations.

“This oil has been in our family for more than 100 years,” said Mokarram Khan, who runs the business with her family. “It was originally used by my mother-in-law’s uncle, who was a wrestler in India, long before there were modern pain medicines.”

Khan said the oil was traditionally used to help reduce inflammation and soreness from physical strain. In India, she explained, it was also commonly used during postpartum care, when women were massaged for weeks after childbirth to support recovery and reduce back and joint pain.

The idea to turn the family tradition into a business came years later, after Khan experienced the oil’s effects firsthand.

“After my first baby, my back was hurting so much from lifting,” she said. “I tried the oil, and I was really surprised. The pain was gone.”

That experience led the family to begin making the oil more intentionally, first for personal use and later for others. Over time, Hibiscus Petalz expanded its offerings to include hair oils, which Khan said her family had also been making and using for years.

Today, Hibiscus Petalz offers Ayurvedic body massage oils and hair oils through its website, hibiscuspetalz.com.

“We import the herbs, but everything is made here,” Khan said. “We are locally owned and operated.”

The business has found early customers online and through word of mouth, as well as at local events such as night markets in Peachtree City.

“Ayurveda is still new for a lot of people here,” Khan said. “Some people don’t believe something like this can help with pain until they try it.”

Khan and her family have lived in Fayette County since 2009, after moving from New York. Her children attended Fayette County schools, and one daughter is currently in college.

For now, Hibiscus Petalz remains a small, family-run operation, but Khan said the goal is simple: introduce people to a traditional approach to wellness that has worked for her family for generations.

Where to buy:

Hibiscus Petalz products are also available locally at Health Concepts in Fayetteville, located at 270 N. Glynn St., Suite C, Fayetteville or online at hibiscuspetalz.com.