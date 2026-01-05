Employees Allege Chemical Incident in Heartis Kitchen; Company Denies Explosion?

Multiple employees at Heartis of Fayetteville Senior Living say a kitchen equipment failure near the end of lunch service on Tuesday, December 30, released vapor and a neon-colored liquid into the air, causing eye irritation among staff and raising concerns about food safety for residents. Heartis corporate leadership denies that an explosion occurred and says the facility remains in regulatory compliance.

The names of Heartis employees quoted in this story are pseudonyms. The employees requested anonymity because they feared retaliation or job loss for speaking with the media.

“It scared us all”

According to Jason, a kitchen employee who said he was working during lunch service, staff heard a loud noise followed by vapor and steam filling the kitchen.

“There was a boom — it scared us all so bad,” Jason said. “Then it happened again. A neon-green liquid was on the floor, and everybody’s eyes started burning.”

Jason said the liquid appeared beneath a steam table holding a pot of beef stew. He said employees questioned whether food prepared in the area was safe to serve.

“A bunch of the servers were saying, ‘We can’t serve that food,’” Jason said. “If it was burning our eyes and we were standing behind the food, it had to wash over the food.”

Jason said kitchen leadership and maintenance staff cleaned the area, and food service continued later that day. He said no fire department, emergency medical services, or workplace safety officials were called at the time.

Food continued to be served, employees say

Alexis, a server who said she was working the noon lunch shift, described hearing a loud boom and seeing a bubbling substance near cooking equipment.

“I heard a boom noise, and then I saw some bubbly stuff coming out,” Alexis said. “Then it happened again, and that’s when the air started being filled with chemicals and smoke.”

Alexis said she left the kitchen because of the air quality and returned later to see cleanup underway.

“When I came back, they were cleaning it up,” she said. “The food wasn’t covered.”

Alexis said she discarded one plate of food herself because she believed it was unsafe, but later returned to get additional plates because residents were waiting.

“I honestly thought they were not going to serve the food,” she said. “That’s how bad I thought it was.”

According to reporting by The Citizen, some of the meals prepared after the incident were delivered to residents who did not come to the dining room, including those requiring assistance — the facility’s most vulnerable population.

Jason said he later contacted the Georgia Department of Public Health to report what employees witnessed in the kitchen and the decision to continue serving food after the incident. He said he asked to remain anonymous.

“I reported it because that’s food safety 101,” Jason said. “If there’s even a question about whether food is safe — especially when you’re serving elderly people — you don’t serve it.”

Whistleblower email raised additional concerns

In an email sent to The Citizen, a third Heartis employee reported that multiple staff members had bloodshot eyes following the incident and that one employee later reported a swollen tongue and severe headache after cleaning the area. The employee also raised concerns about food safety practices and described a separate alleged incident involving a resident with a shellfish allergy.

Those allegations were not independently verified.

Corporate response

In a written statement to The Citizen, Heartis Fayetteville Senior Living denied that an explosion occurred.

“We are aware of a statement circulated to the media by an undisclosed third party,” wrote Laura Lepore, Community Media Relations for Heartis Fayetteville Senior Living. “We take statements of this nature seriously and have conducted a thorough review. We can confirm there was no explosion at our community. We remain in full compliance with all applicable regulatory requirements. The safety and well-being of our residents and team members is always our highest priority.”

The statement did not describe what employees reported experiencing in the kitchen, identify any substance involved, or address whether food service continued following the incident. According to the employees interviewed, Heartis claimed this “thorough review” before statements were collected from any of them.

Prior health inspection score

Public records from the Georgia Department of Public Health show Heartis Fayetteville received a 54 out of 100 score on a routine food service inspection in September 2025. Facilities receiving scores in that range are typically required to correct violations and undergo follow-up inspections.

The inspection score is unrelated to the incident described by employees but provides recent regulatory context for the facility’s food service operations.

Employees say concern was for residents

Both employees said their decision to speak was driven by concern for residents.

“These aren’t just people coming in for a meal,” Alexis said. “We know them.”

Jason echoed that concern.

“We develop relationships with them,” Jason said. “We worry when they don’t show up for breakfast or lunch or dinner. These aren’t just people being handed food.” He continued, ““These people are 90 and 100 years old with serious health issues,” Jason said. “They trust the food that’s put in front of them to be safe.”