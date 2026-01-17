Peachtree City Council Recognizes Award Winners, Approves Ordinance and Personnel Policy Updates

Following Mayor Kim Learnard’s State of the City address Thursday night, the Peachtree City Council recognized multiple city departments for state and national awards, approved an ordinance allowing alcohol service at massage establishments, and unanimously adopted a wide-ranging update to the city’s personnel policies.

City departments receive state and national awards

Council first recognized the city’s Human Resources Department, which received the Georgia Local Government Personnel Association Medium Agency Achievement Award. Human Resources Director Dr. Teaa Allston-Bing credited the department’s implementation of a new, citywide human capital management system with improving efficiency, compliance, and employee access to services.

The council also recognized the Convention and Visitors Bureau and the city’s communications team for multiple MarCom, Davey, and 3CMA Savvy awards. Those honors included recognition for marketing materials, video production, website redesign, and the city’s distinctive bike rack designs, as well as an award of excellence for a golf cart path rules brochure.

Alcohol-by-the-glass approved for massage establishments

Council unanimously approved Ordinance No. 1245 as part of the consent agenda, allowing alcohol to be served by the glass at licensed massage establishments.

Councilmember Clint Holland told The Citizen after the meeting that the intention is to allow glasses of wine or champagne to be served, similar to what is already permitted at some nail salons.

Council adopts sweeping personnel policy revisions

The most extensive discussion of the night centered on proposed revisions to the city’s personnel policy manual, a document that had not been comprehensively updated in years.

The approved changes include adding Juneteenth as a city holiday, revising bereavement leave policies, updating retirement awards to reflect inflation, clarifying take-home vehicle rules, adjusting police overtime thresholds to match existing practices, and providing additional compensation for police field training officers.

During the discussion, some council members raised concerns about how certain compensation-related practices had been implemented years earlier without being formally incorporated into the written personnel policy manual. Councilwoman Suzanne Brown said a change approved through a 2022 budget resolution — eliminating payroll deductions for take-home vehicles — was not codified until now, a lapse she attributed to a period marked by staff turnover, interim leadership, and multiple council elections. City officials acknowledged the gap and said the current review is intended to ensure the manual accurately reflects existing practices and legal requirements.

Chief Janet Moon provided historical context on public safety compensation and overtime decisions, explaining that prior changes were made to address recruitment, retention, and operational realities during a period of staffing challenges.

Council members ultimately expressed support for the revisions, emphasizing the importance of stabilizing and modernizing the policy manual. The final vote was unanimous.

Tunnel design and other actions

Council also approved $300,000 in SPLOST funding for the design phase of replacing two aging Crosstown Road pedestrian tunnels near the Braelinn Village area. The project will move forward with a 12- to 18-month design timeline before construction decisions are made.

The meeting concluded with an executive session to discuss real estate and personnel matters.