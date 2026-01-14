FCHS Hall of Fame inducts 2026 class

The Fayette County High School Hall of Fame will induct three members and three teams at its banquet and induction ceremony on Saturday, February 7, 2026

The induction ceremony will be held in the commons area of the school. The inductees will also be introduced between the girls and boys basketball games against Troup County on Friday, February 6.

Two distinguished alumni, one athlete, and three teams will be inducted. The inductees are Seth Benefield, Greg Willis, and Greg Bradford. Three state championship teams will be inducted: the 2011 girls basketball team, the 2002 softball team, and the 1964 baseball team.

Benefield (Class of 1991) is currently the Senior Vice-President at Bank of America and a former star linebacker at FCHS and Presbyterian. Willis (Class of 1989) is currently Director of Product Management and Marketing at Dell Computers and a former football starter and award-winning wrestler at FCHS. Bradford (Class of 1990) was an outstanding golfer at FCHS and Georgia State University and a winner of numerous amateur awards.

Tickets for the banquet and basketball game can be purchased through GOFAN.CO. Search for Fayette County High School and the FCHS Hall of Fame Banquet and Induction ceremony on February 7 or the FCHS vs Troup Co. basketball game on February 6. Come out and support these outstanding graduates of Fayette County High School.