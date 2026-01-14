Athletes of the Week – January 12, 2026

The Citizen is proud to feature exceptional student-athletes from across our community each week. Whether they’re leading their teams to victory, showing strong character on and off the field, or making steady progress in their sport, these athletes represent the very best of local youth. We celebrate their hard work, dedication, and leadership in schools, leagues, and clubs throughout Fayette and Coweta counties.



This week, we’re proud to feature these athletes:

East Coweta High School Aubrie Braddy

Bass Fishing



Aubrie is chosen for her four-year angler team weight record, State Championship appearance, and strong work ethic—an exceptional athlete and student leader.

McIntosh High School Isabella Poeffel

Swim



“Isabella strives to do the best she can do every day. She attends every practice with the singular focus of performing at the highest level possible. Her positive attitude and smiling face is infectious and benefits the whole team. She is an ideal Chief!” – Coach Neeley

Starr’s Mill High School Niamh Evans

Drama



Niamh Evans was recognized for outstanding performance by receiving the region’s Best Actress award in the One Act Play competition. Her portrayal demonstrated her dedication and hard work in theatrical performance.